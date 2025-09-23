Civitas ID for displaced populations launches at UN General Assembly

Civitas ID, a digital identity platform developed for displaced populations, has launched. The announcement was made during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Civitas ID aims to support access to formal employment, financial services, and public infrastructure for individuals lacking legally recognized identity documentation. According to the organization, over 123 million displaced people currently face barriers to economic participation due to documentation gaps.

The platform is positioned as a response to projected increases in global displacement and reductions in humanitarian funding, as the likes of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom have significantly cut back on funds for NGOs.

“The technology to address this challenge already exists, and humanitarian organizations are doing incredible work,” says Colin Walsh, founder and board chair of Civitas ID. “We will connect existing humanitarian efforts with economic opportunities by applying proven technologies such as mobile platforms, biometrics, verified credentials, AI, and DPI integrations.”

Walsh added that these will be conducted through a “human-centered, localized approach” directly collaborating with host communities and other stakeholders. Civitas ID is developed specifically for migrants and displaced populations, distinguishing it from conventional national identity systems.

Built through public-private collaboration, the platform enables verified credentials to be assessed and incorporated into service provider networks to support access to essential services and promote integration within existing institutional frameworks. Its design emphasizes data security and user control, with implementation tailored to each country through multi-stakeholder partnerships.

The launch was marked by events at UN Headquarters, where Civitas ID representatives joined discussions on digital identity and inclusion in the context of the 2030 Agenda.

The 123 million displaced people around the world are among the most challenging groups remaining among the 800 million still without legal identification, as noted in a guest post to Biometric Update from Thales in recognition of International Identity Day on September 16. The organizers of ID Day are pursuing its official recognition by the UN.

Civitas ID is headquartered in San Francisco.

