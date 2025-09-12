FB pixel

IB introduces biometric software platform to facilitate identity system creation

Chris Burt
Integrated Biometrics has built a platform of low-code software tools to ease the development and deployment of biometric identity systems.

The new IB360 is made up of SDK-based modules intended to compress the development cycles for Integrated Biometrics’ partners and integrators. The modules include pre-built components for rapidly automating biometric processes with customized workflows. The platform provides enrollment, identity verification, identification, storage and synchronization functions. The company says these capabilities can be deployed within two months.

IB360 empowers our partners to deliver comprehensive identity solutions tailored to their customers’ needs,” says Integrated Biometrics IBSW Managing Director Demian Bigelow in the announcement. “It complements our advanced fingerprint technology, enabling efficient collection and diverse environments while significantly reducing risk. All fully compatible with IB fingerprint scanners.”

IB CEO Shawn O’Rourke calls the platform a logical extension of the company’s core fingerprint biometrics business.

Kojak certified for Aadhaar

IB’s FBI-certified, FAP 60 fingerprint scanner Kojak has been certified for compliance with the biometrics specifications of India’s national digital ID, Aadhaar.

The certification by the STQC confirms that the Kojak, which is already in use on six continents, meets the requirements set by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for authentication devices to be used with the national ID system. A noteworthy example of a deployment of IB fingerprint scanners in support of a national ID program is Vietnam.

The new Level 1 certification requirements were introduced by the UIDAI at the beginning of the year.

Kojak scanners capture all ten prints with high accuracy in ten seconds or less, the company says, and is tolerant of dry and dirty fingers. It weighs only 1.6 pounds and operates in diverse environmental conditions.

