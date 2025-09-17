FB pixel

Jumio to support eIDs from 16 EU countries

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Jumio will provide support for eIDAS-compliant electronic IDs in 16 European countries on its web and mobile SDKs.

The U.S.-based identity verification and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance firm says that integrating support for the eIDs enables them to complete the accreditation processes on behalf of its customers. Most identity providers only support eIDs from a limited number of countries, which forces customers to go through lengthy accreditation processes.

“By enabling customers to accept eIDs and digital wallets without needing to complete the accreditation process themselves, we’re providing them with fast, compliant onboarding based on official government identity data,” says Philipp Pointner, Jumio’s chief of digital identity.  “This, in turn, reduces fraud risk, improves conversion rates, and positions these businesses as adopters of trusted national eID programs.”

The move comes as the EU prepares for the introduction of the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet. By 2027, many regulated businesses will be required to accept digital wallets.

Aside from verifying IDs, Jumio also confirms that the person matches the credential through biometrics, historical verifications and fraud intelligence, the company says in a release.

Earlier this year, the company introduced a new feature that analyzes the fraud risk of transactions with the help of data such as identity attributes and behavior. In June, Jumio also released its most advanced liveness detection solution to date, called Jumio Liveness Premium.

