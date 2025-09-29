FB pixel

UK digital ID plans have more opponents than details

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
UK digital ID plans have more opponents than details
 

The UK’s plans to issue a national digital ID by 2029, announced on Friday, are being received with a mix of defiance and concern. Stakeholders suggest that the scheme is inconsistent with identity systems already established in Scotland and across the UK, will not have its desired effect, and observers are wondering aloud if giant foreign corporations will influence its implementation.

In the absence of detailed plans, the role of Former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair has received additional scrutiny, adding a layer of suspicion and intrigue to the wall of noise.’

Meanwhile, the official petition demanding a repeal of the digital ID policy is about to reach 2.5 million signatures. It will be considered for debate in parliament, but it is worth remembering that a 2019 petition calling for Brexit’s reversal had 6 million signatures when it was brought to the floor of Parliament for rejection.

The divided Kingdom

The major political parties of Northern Ireland united in opposing the mandatory digital ID, ITVX reports. SDLP Leader Claire Hanna suggested Northern Ireland should be exempted from the system.

A common refrain offered is that digital IDs will not stop illegal migration. The criticism is generally offered without an alternative proposal to achieve the same goal.

Scotland First Minister John Swinney said he will oppose the digital ID plan, particularly given his country’s “ScotAccount” is on track to reach 500,000 users by year-end following a beta launch in July. Scotland’s population is estimated at about 5.5 million.

A bridge to American Big Tech

A recent report from Lighthouse and the New Statesman says that Oracle Founder Larry Ellison’s Foundation has given 257 million pounds (roughly US$345 million) to the Tony Blair Institute since 2021.

Former employees of the TBI told the publications that its tech policy is inseparable from that of Oracle. A spokesperson for the TBI denied that it advocates for Oracle’s commercial interest.

Another former TBI employee said meetings including representatives from both organizations were conducted as if they were one company.

Oracle has earned over a billion pounds in public contracts since 2022.

Blair also “encouraged” Peter Kyle, prior to his shift from Tech Secretary to Business and Trade, to meet with the for-profit Ellison Institute of Technology at Oxford University, The New Statesmen reports.

An irate marketplace

Law and digital identity consultant Richard Oliphant told Biometric Update in an email that the UK’s accredited identity service providers are desperate to establish whether there are boundaries between the government’s One Login and digital wallet plans, the mandatory digital ID, and the DIATF.

The Digital ID Explainer provided by the government states that it will support “a range of uses across the private sector.” Where that leaves the dozens of businesses that have invested significant time and money into certification to the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) is unknown at this time. No reference is made in the explainer to the DIATF.

Oliphant suggests the OfDIA and GDS should set up a meeting to explain the situation to DIATF-certified identity suppliers as soon as possible.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Age assurance trial’s statement on bias called into question in data analysis

Is age assurance fair for everyone? This is the question raised by a new analysis of Australia’s Age Assurance Technology…

 

ChatGPT launches parental controls: Linked teen accounts first step in age assurance plan

ChatGPT’s new age controls are live today, allowing parents to link to their kids’ accounts and customize settings. A post…

 

Outtake browser extension authenticates enterprise email with World ID, passkeys

Outtake and World believe in securing identities for business as fraud grows. Outtake has unveiled a new browser extension designed…

 

SecuGen makes Unity 20 USB-S scanner available for developers

SecuGen has made its recently released Unity 20 USB-S fingerprint reader available for developers and system integrators. The compact, programmable…

 

Self integrates Aadhaar to enable age, identity verification with ZKPs

Self has added support for Aadhaar to its platform to enable remote user onboarding by 99 percent of Indian adults,…

 

Scale of deepfake hiring fraud necessitates real-time detection: Reality Defender

When fighting digital ghosts in 2025, the question is not, who you gonna call – but rather, who you gonna…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events