FB pixel

UK digital identity system needs accreditation overhaul, review formally requested

Age Check Certification Scheme files complaint about DIATF rules
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
UK digital identity system needs accreditation overhaul, review formally requested
 

The Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) has filed a formal complaint with the continental oversight body for national conformity assessments, stating that the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) “is not fit for accreditation.”

The organization’s statement, shared on LinkedIn by ACCS Executive Director Tony Allen, argues that the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) erred when it approved the UK DIATF as an accreditation scheme in January, 2025. ACCS wants European Accreditation to review that decision.

The problem is not so much with the Trust Framework, according to the statement, as with the Certification Scheme Rules from the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). These rules have not been made public or subject to a public consultation, it says, and were not developed by a competent standards development body. As such, “They are badly written, inconsistent, have whole sections or documents missing and lack the appropriate structure of certification scheme rules.”

The statement contrasts this state of affairs with other recent certification schemes, like for the EU’s Digital Identity Wallets and Australia’s Digital ID Trust Framework.

The process has “fallen into disarray” in the nearly three years since the original deadline for finalization of the accreditation process in November, 2022, ACCS says.

DSIT and the Office for Digital Identities and Attributes (OfDIA) are trying to shepherd the certification scheme to the point where private-sector CABs can take over compliance testing.

5 problems identified

The statement identifies five specific issues that need to be resolved to make the scheme work.

Good Practice Guides 44 and 45 are not normative, and therefore provide ambiguous requirements with measurable outcomes, which “makes it technically impossible for a Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) to meet accreditation requirements.”

Audit documentation requirements that require the inclusion of confidential client data contradicts the requirement to protect client confidentiality, according to the ACCS.

Audit responsibilities under the scheme are based on guidance that suggests they are based on the size of the organization providing the service, which are inconsistent with the product complexity criteria usually used for product certification under ISO/IEC 17067.

Quality scores for authentication and protection are provided in the DVS Register that may not be consistent with what the IDSP is providing, because of DSIT’s rules for showing the highest score achievable.

DSIT also has a conflict of interest from running the governance mechanism and of technology being governed, such as GOV.UK One Login.

The complaint comes on the heels of the ACCS releasing the final report for Australia’s Age Assurance Technology Trial, providing a contrasting between the two national age assurance regimes.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Who would you rather trust with your data – Facebook or Yoti?

Vendors, academics and observers of all sides are weighing in on the publication of the final report for Australia’s Age…

 

Biometrics, IT giants set their sights on Sri Lanka’s Unique Digital ID

Dozens of major Indian and international tech companies participated in a pre-qualification meeting for Sri Lanka’s Unique Digital ID (SL-UDI)…

 

Youverse-run challenge shows biometrics vulnerable to certain low-tech attacks

While deepfake fraud attacks have become a prominent source of worry for organizations securing access to accounts or resources with…

 

ACCS announces certification capability for Canada’s age verification standard

The UK-based Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) has announced it can now certify age verification and estimation technologies against Canada’s…

 

Takeaways from the final report on Australia’s Age Assurance Technology Trial

The Australian government has published the final report from the Age Assurance Technology Trial, and it is unequivocal in its…

 

New EU Large Scale Pilots launch to develop the digital identity wallet ecosystem

A pair of EU co-funded Large Scale Pilots have started development on making the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet ecosystem…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events