ZeroBiometrics nears patent for rotating, revoking biometrics-derived keys

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
ZeroBiometrics has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its invention of a novel method for revoking or rotating cryptographic keys and associated data derived from user biometrics which are used for authentication decisions.

The method specified in the patent application does not require users to re-scan their face biometrics, but makes all previously generated key pairs and all cryptographic outputs invalid.

This key-rotation capability is built into the company’s ZeroFace for policy-driven credential management, according to a company announcement.

A Notice of Allowance indicates that the claims within the patent have been deemed allowable, and the patent is expected to be granted once conditions are covered and fees paid by the applicant.

“This milestone reinforces our position as an innovator in the field of biometric security,” said Alfred Chan, CEO of ZeroBiometrics. “With this new patent, we are strengthening our commitment to privacy-centric authentication methods that not only meet global regulations but also set a new benchmark for trust and transparency in digital identity.”

ZeroBiometrics differentiates itself from other biometric authentication providers on the market by not storing any biometric vectors or templates, removing the risk of data breaches or unauthorized duplication traditionally associated with biometric databases.

An evaluation by BixeLab last year based on the ISO/IEC 30136 standard for biometric template protection showed that personally identifiable information (PII) cannot be reconstructed from stored authentication data.

