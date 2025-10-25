Biometrics increase integrity from age checks to agents, but not when compelled

Biometrics are anchoring trust for established but growing use cases like national IDs even as new use cases are taking off. But surveillance concerns inevitably come with increases in the collection of personal data, particularly when the collection is compelled or involuntary. As the top stories of the week on Biometric Update suggest, acceptance comes with understanding the practical applications of biometrics, from binding digital IDs to their rightful owners to liveness checks for dating sites and delivering enough trust to AI agents to allow them to perform transactions.

Surveillance concerns

Colombia’s data protection regulator has ordered World to cease its operations in the country, where there are already nearly 2 million verified World ID users. The SIC found World has been offering more incentives than transparency to people whose biometrics it collects.

Tech industry group the CCIA took aim at Texas’ app store level age checks, arguing the plan is bound to fail in several ways, including data privacy breaches. One of those alleged likely failures is the accuracy of facial age estimation, but the supporting stat from NIST is outdated, and the new figure significantly better.

Automated license-place reader-maker Flock and Amazon’s Ring have partnered to share data, allowing law enforcement agencies that use Flock’s investigative platforms to request footage from homeowners. Civil liberties advocates and some lawmakers expressed concern over the lack of safeguards around the expanding, cross-jurisdictional surveillance network.

Americans are becoming more familiar with mass surveillance through experience, rather than transparency, as shown by the interest intelligence fusion centers took in recent peaceful political protests and the refusal of DHS leadership to answer questions from Congress about its use of drones, facial recognition and social media monitoring.

The practices represent a shift in values closer to those of the United Arab Emirates, where the Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) agency will use patrol cars with live facial recognition to identify people overstaying their visa or otherwise violating residency rules.

Mass surveillance by the UK government is one of several likely and disastrous outcomes of the planned national digital ID according to the opposition in the first Westminster debate on the topic. Again, a little clear communication about what is actually happening might help.

In the meanwhile, the details emerging about how a red team was able to break into GOV.UK One Login earlier this year are discouraging. Contractors in Romania working on the digital ID’s development on unsecured workspaces were involved. At least the platform will be recertified to the DIATF soon.

Online trust founded on biometrics

The growth of online interactions with credentials that are anchored with biometrics continues unabated, in the form of national ID systems, agentic AI, age checks and identity verification.

Juniper Research forecasts digital identity will be an $80 billion global market by 2030, with growth driven by new regulations and credentials.

Vietnam stated its intention at a National Digital Transformation event to issue a digital ID to every adult in the country be the end of next year. The government also expects all to have payment accounts, and for all government services to be online by then.

Hopae’s digital ID orchestration platform has been certified for OpenID Connect, confirming its interoperability with established identity schemes and the forthcoming EUDI Wallet. The company will also lead sessions at the Internet Identity Workshop on interoperability, standards and real-time identity verification.

Vouched Growth Lead for Know Your Agent Corey Breier tells Biometric Update that the early experience of users of its new AgentShield KYA solution back up its suspicions: AI agents are already on your site. As people start using AI agents to complete transactions online, they will need to be able to trace them back to the end-user, from biometrics through authorization.

Age checks could catalyze digital ID adoption Luciditi CPO Dan Johnson says on the Biometric Update Podcast. He makes the case for the advantages of adding age assurance to apps by integrating a component, rather than building a standalone branded app.

Match Group will require face biometric verification of U.S. Tinder users liveness detection, powered by FaceTec, to reduce impersonation and dishonesty on the platform. The Face Check system is separate from the ID Check system (also powered by FaceTec), and performed directly within the onboarding flow.

