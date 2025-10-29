GBG onboarding platform recognizes over 50 digital IDs

GBG has unveiled a new platform that allows businesses to verify customer identities using trusted digital IDs from around the world, enabling streamlined onboarding across borders.

GBG’s digital identity solution integrates more than 50 digital ID providers — including national ID schemes like Singapore’s Singpass, Sweden’s BankID and India’s Aadhaar — into a single interface. The solution is available as a module within GBG Go, an adaptive identity platform.

GBG says the new module enables companies to authenticate users instantly, without requiring physical documents or manual checks. It supports compliance with global regulations such as KYC, AML, and age verification requirements, as well as regional mandates such as the EU’s eIDAS 2.0, while enhancing user experience and reducing fraud.

“With over two billion people around the world now using Digital IDs, the way we prove who we are is being transformed,” says Micah Willbrand, Chief Product Officer of Identity Fraud at GBG. “GBG’s mission has always been clear: to enable safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.”

The launch comes amid growing demand for frictionless, secure identity verification in sectors such as financial services, gaming, and e-commerce. GBG’s platform aligns with broader industry trends toward digital-first identity verification, especially as governments and private providers expand national ID schemes and digital wallets, along with transnational initiatives to progress cross-border functionality such as the maturing EUDI Wallet and the emerging ASEAN initiative.

The digital ID verification employs a standards-based framework based on W3C Verifiable Credentials along with end-to-end encryption for privacy protection. GBG also touts the platform’s flexibility and adaptability to each organization’s workflow needs.

“Digital IDs exist to make life simpler and safer, opening up easier access to goods and services for those individuals,” Willbrand says. “The real value lies in their acceptance — if Digital IDs operate in silos, they lose their true potential.”

