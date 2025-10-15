FB pixel

HID upgrades passkey, FIDO authentication capabilities with IDmelon acquisition

Chris Burt
Texas-based HID has reached an agreement to acquire Vancouver, Canada-based logical access control provider IDmelon to upgrade its portfolio of FIDO authentication offerings. The addition of IDmelon’s technology enables HID to easily implement customers’ physical access cards and mobile devices as FIDO2 security keys, according to the joint announcement.

IDmelon software users can turn existing identifiers like biometrics, physical credentials and smartphones into enterprise-grade FIDO security keys. IDmelon also provides hardware to support passkeys and other FIDO standards for secure and convenient access control.

HID Head and EVP Björn Lidefelt says the acquisition gives HID customers an easier path to passwordless authentication. Hardware security keys like USB or NFC devices are most often used by enterprises to deliver passkeys for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), the companies say, making IDmelon’s approach of leveraging existing identifiers appealing.

HID has been steadily moving into the FIDO space, including with a launch of new FIDO-based credentials, including Seos physical access cards, at the recent GSX 2025.

“We are committed to providing seamless, best-in-class passwordless authentication solutions,” adds HID SVP and Head of Identity and Access Management Solutions Martin Ladstaetter. “Now, with IDmelon in our portfolio, we are better equipped to help customers maximize their existing hardware investments by converting existing access cards into converged credentials – secure, multi-use keys that unify physical and logical access across the enterprise.”

IDmelon’s FIDO Management Platform centralizes passwordless authentication management, and allows admins to import users and groups, assign security keys, enforce policies and monitor activities for a strong, identity-centric security posture.

“At IDmelon, our vision is to empower people and organizations to stay focused on their businesses and thrive knowing that their identities are protected,” says Bahram Piri, CEO and founder of IDmelon, in the announcement. “By joining forces with HID, we are in an even stronger position to help organizations overcome the growing problem of passwords to secure them against phishing and other credential-based attacks.”

Xperix integrated IDmelon’s Orchestration Platform last year to enable passkeys for logical access control with FIDO2 authentication through fingerprint biometrics.

IDmelon becomes part of HID’s Identity and Access Management Solutions (IAMS) business area, its solution managed by IAMS Authentication Business Unit. HID suggests its sales and other global functions will boost the prospects of the acquired company’s technology.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The deal is subject to the usual closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

