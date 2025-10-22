FB pixel

Utah officials, privacy advocates pitch State’s digital ID upgrade to public

Chris Burt
Public officials in Utah are touting the privacy and security protections of the forthcoming version of the State’s mobile driver’s license (mDL).

The new version of the optional digital ID was mandated with the passage of SB 260 earlier this year. The State has issued mDLs made with technology from GET Group, Scytáles and FaceTec since 2021. The difference is that this version will endorse, rather than bestow identity, and builds in unusual privacy stipulations to hew closer to the principles of self-sovereign identity (SSI).

Chief Privacy Officer Christopher Bramwell tells local outlet KUTV that “the whole point is to give you control of your identity so no one can impersonate you.”

Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore, who sponsored SB 260, says “the laws and the parameters to establish its safety and security, and the principles of freedom around that, are getting put into place.”

Bramwell says the new mDL will not track users or log interactions, and emphasized the security advantages of a decentralized data storage model. The architecture will also avoid the need for Utah to reissue all its residents’ digital IDs if State IT systems are breached.

Utah’s mDL is intended for use accessing government services, airport security checks and transactions with the private sector. The previous version is accepted as age verification for alcohol purchases.

The digital ID is currently in development under the supervision of the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division (DLD).

Comments under the article indicate that at least some among the public consider the assurances of user control and privacy protection hollow, despite SB 260’s endorsement by the ACLU as a digital ID that guarantees protection against the potential to switch on “phone home” capabilities common to other mDLs. The “No Phone Home” campaign was initially sparked by a presentation Bramwell, Anonyme Labs Chief Architect Steve McCown and Timothy Ruff of Digital Trust Venture Partners delivered at IIW 40, the gist of which has been cosigned by several of America’s leading digital privacy experts and advocacy groups.

McCown and Ruff joined The Biometric Update Podcast to discuss the server retrieval issue they say is built into ISO/IEC 18013-5, along with DIF ED Kim Hamilton Duffy, in June.

Standards compliance and interoperability

Utah is one of three states issuing a digital wallet for their mDLs that Trinsic cannot yet integrate.

More than 103,000 people were enrolled in Utah’s mDL program as of June, according to Government Technology. The publication added up the numbers provided 11 state mDL programs, and found at least 4.5 million Americans already have mDLs.

Hawaii, Virginia and West Virginia did not respond with figures.

Trinsic counted 2 million mDLs in Louisiana and 8 million overall, but noted that many are not compliant with ISO/IEC 18013-5, with the legacy LA Wallet a prominent example. GovTech reports that Louisiana has issued 52,000 of its new mDLs compliant with the standard so far.

