Techo International Airport deploys SITA biometric gates, bag drop and kiosks

Air travel in Southeast Asia is rising. Boeing forecasts passenger air traffic in the region to more than triple over the next 20 years, driven by faster-than-average global economic growth and an expanding middle class.

However, passengers are expecting quicker airport processing even as airports get busier. This is where biometric technology and new infrastructure comes in as SITA unveiled its collaboration on a flagship airport in Cambodia.

The new Techo International Airport (KTI) replaces the former Phnom Penh International Airport and serves as the new capital gateway to Cambodia. It’s a landmark project for the Cambodia Airport Investment Company (CAIC), a subsidiary of Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation, in partnership with the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA).

The new airport is part of Cambodia’s strategy to attract international visitors and boost the economy. SITA has extensive collaboration as its self-service kiosks, automated bag drops and biometric e-gates enable greater passenger convenience. This digital airport experience is trending, as airports modernize and consumers grow used to biometrics, digital ID wallets, and smartphone-enabled travel.

“Southeast Asia’s aviation market is growing at record pace, but that growth brings complexity,” says Sumesh Patel, President, Asia Pacific, SITA. “Techo International Airport shows how technology can turn that challenge into opportunity.”

The three-runway airport is projected to handle 13 million passengers annually in Phase 1, with capacity expected to increase to 30 million in Phase 2 and 50 million in Phase 3. In this, SITA’s Airport Management System and Airport Vision will provide airport teams data-driven decisions to help streamline workflows and handle disruptions.

“By adopting scalable, data-driven systems from day one, CAIC has created an airport that can grow sustainably and be resilient in the face of disruption while delivering a world-class experience for every traveler,” Patel added.

SITA recently explained to Biometric Update how airports are dealing with bottlenecks and capacity challenges during a tour of its recently opened Customer Experience Centre (CEC) in Singapore, with airline and airport delegations visiting to see demonstrations of biometrics, digital identity and smart airport solutions.

Biometric digital ID was also highlighted in a new IATA report that explores how the technologies can lead to a host of improvements. Significant cost savings and improved operational flexibility can be gained by utilizing biometric digital ID technology to manage the segregation of international and domestic departing passengers. IATA argues that physical barriers separating passenger flows are no longer necessary.

Meanwhile, the “Better Borders” report from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and SITA calls for border modernization with biometrics and advanced travel authorization as a strategic imperative that could add billions in economic growth and millions of jobs around the world. This includes electronic travel authorization (ETA) processes.

An example in action is in one of the busiest airports in the U.S., which has introduced Customs and Border Protection (CBP)’s Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) system. This integrates SITA’s Smart Path face biometrics system. Miami International Airport (MIA) is now host to CBP’s largest single deployment of automated passport screening in the U.S., according to a release, and displays how biometrics and mobile connectivity can enable more efficient passenger processing without the need for new infrastructure.

Airlines step up data privacy as passenger information surges

When travelers book flights, check in or cross borders, their personal data is captured and shared with governments to strengthen national security. Airlines play a crucial role in this process, collecting three main types of information, says Myriam Pellerin, senior business development manager at SITA.

In a blog post, she explains these are Advance Passenger Information (API) from passports and flight details; Passenger Name Records (PNR) covering itineraries and payments; and Departure Control System (DCS) data generated at airports, including boarding and baggage details.

Governments rely on this information to assess risks, prevent organized crime, terrorism and health threats such as pandemics. But with growing reliance on advanced intelligence systems, ensuring that data is lawfully collected, processed and stored has become a global imperative. International regulations from UN Security Council resolutions to ICAO standards and the EU’s PNR Directive require service providers to demonstrate compliance with strict privacy rules.

SITA says it has embedded privacy protections into its systems through a global framework aligned with the EU’s GDPR and other national laws. Acting as a “data processor” for airlines, airports and governments, SITA emphasizes its role in supporting compliance obligations while safeguarding traveler rights.

SITA’s approach is built on “Privacy by Design and Default,” the company says, noting that its solutions undergo rigorous internal checks, support customer impact assessments, and enforce clear retention and oversight policies.

