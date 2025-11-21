FB pixel

Idemia PS to be a biometric tech launch partner for Microsoft Entra Verified ID

Additional integrations for ID Dataweb, 1Kosmos
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection  |  Mobile Biometrics
Idemia PS to be a biometric tech launch partner for Microsoft Entra Verified ID
 

Idemia Public Security has announced that it will be a launch partner for Microsoft Entra Verified ID has matured, as Microsoft’s identity and authentication product moves from a pilot phase into general availability.

A release says the expanded partnership enables the companies to to authenticate individuals with identity verification, supporting employee onboarding, password and account recovery, contact center communications and more, as the threat of manipulated media grows. It builds on an existing strategic collaboration to extend Microsoft Entra Verified ID’s capabilities using Idemia’s liveness and document verification technology, which dates back to February 2024.

“With more than 40 years of experience in identity verification, Idemia’s identity and verification solutions are proven to be trusted when it counts,” says Matt Cole, CEO of Idemia Public Security. “With security risks constantly on the rise, and privacy paramount in digitally native environments, our collaboration with Microsoft enables secure authentication with a verified and trusted identity that organizations, including commercial, enterprise, and financial service companies, can rely on to ensure individuals are who they claim to be.”

The launch and expanded partnership were officially announced at the recent Microsoft Ignite Conference in San Francisco.

Idemia Public Security, or Idemia PS, continues to diversify and expand its market activities, recently refreshing the branding for its travel and transport division into distinct streams for biometrics for port operators, border control products, and baggage management tools.

Additional integrations for ID Dataweb, 1Kosmos

ID Dataweb has also announced its integration with Microsoft Entra Verified ID, providing cross-channel protections against account takeover and account opening fraud. A release says the partnership aims to ensure trust in decentralized identity credentials – which, says ID Dataweb CEO Dave Coxe, “hold enormous promise, but only if they are issued to the right person. Our integration with Microsoft Entra Verified ID confirms identity verification happens at the most critical moment: before a credential is issued.”

And a release from 1Kosmos says its platform is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which hosts applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. (Azure AD is the old name for Entra ID; the two are interoperable.) 1Kosmos’ platform authenticates users by verifying government-issued credentials and matching them to a real-time selfie using advanced biometrics and liveness detection. It is compliant with FIDO2, NIST 800-63-3 IAL2/AAL2, and ISO/IEC standards.

Michael Cichon, Chief Marketing Officer of 1Kosmos, says the availability of the 1Kosmos platform on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace “makes it easier for customers to implement strong identity verification and phishing-resistant authentication at scale.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EU establishing legal foundation for digital travel app and credentials

The European Union is laying down the legal groundwork for a digital travel app and digital travel credentials (DTCs) that…

 

Scotland plans app for public service access, age verification with digital ID

Scotland is rolling out its vision for national digital identity, which will be used with an app for access to…

 

European Business Wallet positioned for fast uptake

This week, the European Commission unveiled the Digital Omnibus package designed to simplify the continent’s digital regulatory framework. One part…

 

Miami International Airport sees largest deployment of SITA-backed EPP screening

One of the busiest airports in the U.S. has introduced Customs and Border Protection (CBP)’s Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) system,…

 

DHS finalizes rule expanding biometric entry/exit to foreign visitors

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued its final rule mandating facial recognition scans for virtually all non-U.S. citizens…

 

Identy places ABIS in MOSIP marketplace following certification

Identy.io has completed the MOSIP partner certification process for its automated biometric identification system and placed the ABIS in the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events