Idemia PS to be a biometric tech launch partner for Microsoft Entra Verified ID

Idemia Public Security has announced that it will be a launch partner for Microsoft Entra Verified ID has matured, as Microsoft’s identity and authentication product moves from a pilot phase into general availability.

A release says the expanded partnership enables the companies to to authenticate individuals with identity verification, supporting employee onboarding, password and account recovery, contact center communications and more, as the threat of manipulated media grows. It builds on an existing strategic collaboration to extend Microsoft Entra Verified ID’s capabilities using Idemia’s liveness and document verification technology, which dates back to February 2024.

“With more than 40 years of experience in identity verification, Idemia’s identity and verification solutions are proven to be trusted when it counts,” says Matt Cole, CEO of Idemia Public Security. “With security risks constantly on the rise, and privacy paramount in digitally native environments, our collaboration with Microsoft enables secure authentication with a verified and trusted identity that organizations, including commercial, enterprise, and financial service companies, can rely on to ensure individuals are who they claim to be.”

The launch and expanded partnership were officially announced at the recent Microsoft Ignite Conference in San Francisco.

Idemia Public Security, or Idemia PS, continues to diversify and expand its market activities, recently refreshing the branding for its travel and transport division into distinct streams for biometrics for port operators, border control products, and baggage management tools.

Additional integrations for ID Dataweb, 1Kosmos

ID Dataweb has also announced its integration with Microsoft Entra Verified ID, providing cross-channel protections against account takeover and account opening fraud. A release says the partnership aims to ensure trust in decentralized identity credentials – which, says ID Dataweb CEO Dave Coxe, “hold enormous promise, but only if they are issued to the right person. Our integration with Microsoft Entra Verified ID confirms identity verification happens at the most critical moment: before a credential is issued.”

And a release from 1Kosmos says its platform is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which hosts applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. (Azure AD is the old name for Entra ID; the two are interoperable.) 1Kosmos’ platform authenticates users by verifying government-issued credentials and matching them to a real-time selfie using advanced biometrics and liveness detection. It is compliant with FIDO2, NIST 800-63-3 IAL2/AAL2, and ISO/IEC standards.

Michael Cichon, Chief Marketing Officer of 1Kosmos, says the availability of the 1Kosmos platform on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace “makes it easier for customers to implement strong identity verification and phishing-resistant authentication at scale.”

Article Topics

1Kosmos | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital identity | ID Dataweb | IDEMIA | Idemia Public Security | identity verification | Microsoft | Microsoft Entra