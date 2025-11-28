FB pixel

New Zealand simplifying digital ID procurement

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
New Zealand’s government is planning to make digital identity services procurement easier.

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) is opening a new channel dedicated to digital identity on its Marketplace platform, designed to simplify procurement of goods and services for New Zealand’s government agencies.

The new Digital Identity Services channel will launch next month, allowing suppliers to offer authentication services. The closing date is December 12th, the department says in a Notice of Information.

DIA is inviting suppliers of services such as Authentication, Binding, Information and Verification. The agency highlights that Credential and Facilitation are not included in this Marketplace channel, as these are sourced through a direct-to-market Request for Proposals (RFP).

Authentication Services include login and verification solutions such as single sign-on (SSO) platforms, passkey and multifactor authentication.

Binding Services, on the other hand, ensure personal or organizational data is accurately connected to the correct individual or entity. Products include biometric confirmation systems, identity binding application programming interfaces (APIs) and comprehensive binding verification workflows.

Information Services address the need for reliable, verified data about individuals and organizations and include verified data APIs, registry lookup platforms and validation tools for addresses and entity information.

Finally, Verification Support Services deliver the technical infrastructure needed to authenticate digital credentials. Typical offerings include verification software development kits, verifier applications, cryptographic validation modules and API connectors that facilitate verification processes.

The Digital Identity Services channel is the newest channel on DIA Marketplace. The platform currently has four main channels, including Public Cloud Services (SaaS), Consultancy and Professional Services, Managed Services and Enterprise Software.

