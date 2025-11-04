FB pixel

Youverse introduces face biometrics APIs for easy age estimation, liveness detection

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Youverse has launched two new biometric solutions aimed at enhancing digital onboarding, fraud prevention and regulatory compliance. The age estimation and liveness detection APIs offer developers fast, secure and privacy-conscious tools to meet rising demands for trustworthy identity verification.

YouAge, the age estimation API, delivers sub-500 millisecond age verification without storing biometric data, personal identifiers or sensitive documents. It supports compliance with gambling, KYC/AML, GDPR and CCPA regulations. Independent evaluations of Youverse’s algorithm show high accuracy in age verification, with very low false positives and reliable performance across demographics.

The solution is deployable across cloud, edge or on-prem environments and integrates easily into Web, iOS and Android platforms, according to Youverse. The company’s tag line for developers has been “3 lines of code and you’re in.” Youverse is profiled extensively in Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence’s 2025 Online Age Assurance Market Report and Buyer’s Guide.

YouLive, the liveness detection API, is built to detect deepfakes and synthetic media with 99.9 percent accuracy, according to the announcement. Validated by iBeta to ISO/IEC 30107-3 Levels 1 and 2, it offers real-time protection against spoofing and injection attacks. Youverse’s Face Liveness adds negligible latency (typically less than one second) and minimal incremental cost to IDV flows, while significantly reducing fraud-related losses, the company says.

The system performs reliably across devices and network conditions, with average verification times under two seconds. SDKs are available for major platforms including React Native and Flutter, and the solution features encrypted payloads and tamper-proof session integrity. The company is profiled as one of the pioneers of liveness detection in Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence’s 2025 Face Liveness Market Report and Buyer’s Guide.

