DIACC report identifies opportunity for Canadian digital ID providers

The Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) has released its 2025 Annual Impact Report, documenting a year in which “digital trust moved from concept to operational reality.”

The report identifies three developments which “proved DIACC’s value as a neutral convener.” It cites scalable evidence in the more than 700,000 client IDV transactions processed for Canada’s legal sector in 2025 as proof “digital trust works at enterprise scale in highly regulated environments.” It points to maturing certification status in the sector. And it notes policy influence in the form of Federal Budget recommendations, AI Strategy consultations, and a role in Canada-EU Digital Trade discussions.

Its pre-budget recommendations included funding interoperable digital credentials infrastructure, investing in Canadian trust service providers and advancing interoperability for digital trade and labour mobility. A partnership with SIROS Foundation focuses on advancing digital credentials and identity wallets.

DIACC President Joni Brennan says that, as new forms of fraud emerge to create new risks, the organization’s work has never been more critical. “As we look ahead, the gap between leading jurisdictions and emerging markets creates pathways for growth. The global identity verification market is growing at a 16.7 percent CAGR. Canadian providers are positioned to capture this opportunity – if we maintain momentum.”

The DIACC’s membership also gained 14 new entities in 2025: Trulioo, Keyless, Paays, CreditApp, Dabadu, Autocorp.AI, Trustii, Giesecke + Devrient, Noetroniq Strategic Initiatives, Certn, Eezem, Dealertrack, Proof of ID and the General Bank of Canada.

In the coming year, expect it to continue campaigning for interoperable digital public and private infrastructure modeled on the EU. Per its website, “every day of delay costs our economy opportunity, competitiveness, and the trust dividend that secure, privacy-respecting verification systems deliver.”

