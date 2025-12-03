Infineon gains FIDO Level 3+ certification on Secora ID V2 platform

Infineon has achieved FIDO CTAP2.1 Authenticator Level 3+ certificates on its Secora ID V2 platform. The certification means Infineon joins a small list of such tiered authentication solutions.

Level 3+ represents the highest security tier defined under FIDO Authenticator Certification. It requires chip-level protection to defend against invasive, side-channel and fault injection attacks, making private key extraction or tampering extremely difficult.

Certified devices provide strong resistance to phishing and endpoint compromise, ensuring compliance with stringent standards and future-proof authentication.

“The fact that all first-to-market Level 3+ certified products are built on our Secora ID V2 platform is a strong commitment of Infineon’s position as a leader in security and most trusted partner,” says Maurizio Skerlj, Infineon SVP and product line manager for Authentication and Identity Solutions.

The Infineon FIDO applet runs on the Secora ID V2 platform and is the same base used by Eviden’s cryptovision ePasslet Suite, which also recently gained Level 3+ certification.

Both solutions are designed to protect private keys against physical and software-based attacks, offering robust safeguards for high-security sectors including government, finance, critical infrastructure, healthcare and aerospace.

Benjamin Drisch, head of Citizen ID at Eviden, says: “Now that our Common Criteria EAL 5+ certified cryptovision ePasslet Suite has been extended by the Level 3+ certified FIDO authenticator application, based on Secora ID V2, our customers gain a first-mover advantage, enabling them to deliver the top security level for convenient authentication.”

The Secora ID V2 platform is built on Infineon’s 40 nm SLC38 security controller, featuring an ARM SecurCore SC300 processor and match-on-card capabilities. It supports applications ranging from eID documents and digital signatures to online authentication, and complies with high-security standards such as Common Criteria EAL 6+.

“This milestone reinforces Infineon’s leadership in advanced security solutions,” Skerlj said. “Our customers can offer the strongest FIDO authentication available today, setting a new standard for secured authentication, access, and transactions.”

Article Topics

certification | FIDO Alliance | FIDO Authenticator Certification | Infineon | SECORA ID