FB pixel

Infineon gains FIDO Level 3+ certification on Secora ID V2 platform

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Infineon gains FIDO Level 3+ certification on Secora ID V2 platform
 

Infineon has achieved FIDO CTAP2.1 Authenticator Level 3+ certificates on its Secora ID V2 platform. The certification means Infineon joins a small list of such tiered authentication solutions.

Level 3+ represents the highest security tier defined under FIDO Authenticator Certification. It requires chip-level protection to defend against invasive, side-channel and fault injection attacks, making private key extraction or tampering extremely difficult.

Certified devices provide strong resistance to phishing and endpoint compromise, ensuring compliance with stringent standards and future-proof authentication.

“The fact that all first-to-market Level 3+ certified products are built on our Secora ID V2 platform is a strong commitment of Infineon’s position as a leader in security and most trusted partner,” says Maurizio Skerlj, Infineon SVP and product line manager for Authentication and Identity Solutions.

The Infineon FIDO applet runs on the Secora ID V2 platform and is the same base used by Eviden’s cryptovision ePasslet Suite, which also recently gained Level 3+ certification.

Both solutions are designed to protect private keys against physical and software-based attacks, offering robust safeguards for high-security sectors including government, finance, critical infrastructure, healthcare and aerospace.

Benjamin Drisch, head of Citizen ID at Eviden, says: “Now that our Common Criteria EAL 5+ certified cryptovision ePasslet Suite has been extended by the Level 3+ certified FIDO authenticator application, based on Secora ID V2, our customers gain a first-mover advantage, enabling them to deliver the top security level for convenient authentication.”

The Secora ID V2 platform is built on Infineon’s 40 nm SLC38 security controller, featuring an ARM SecurCore SC300 processor and match-on-card capabilities. It supports applications ranging from eID documents and digital signatures to online authentication, and complies with high-security standards such as Common Criteria EAL 6+.

“This milestone reinforces Infineon’s leadership in advanced security solutions,” Skerlj said. “Our customers can offer the strongest FIDO authentication available today, setting a new standard for secured authentication, access, and transactions.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK gov’t clarifies benefits from digital ID prioritized above particular form or issuer

The UK government and its domestic digital identity industry attempted to rise above the overheated rhetoric based on assumptions that…

 

Korea’s Coupang promotes passkeys in Taiwan, faces possible $1bn fine for data leak

Coupang wants to grow the adoption of passkeys in Taiwan, viewing the market as a strategic hub, even as it…

 

iProov liveness bolsters AML for Thirdfort as regulations buoy European market

Liveness detection from iProov has been deployed in Thirdfort’s client due diligence platform to help prevent identity fraud in legal…

 

Edmonton police first to to test facial recognition body cams from Axon

Police in Edmonton, Alberta are launching a Proof of Concept to test facial recognition-enabled Body Worn Video (BWV) cameras. A…

 

EU deregulation shift undermines digital ID standards influence, says think tank

The EU is inching towards the introduction of its planned pan-European digital identity wallet, designed to give citizens access to…

 

Google allows biometrics for YouTube likeness detection to be used in AI training

In 2025, two of the biggest risks in tech are related. First is the deepfake threat: synthetic media is flooding…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events