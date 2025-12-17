FB pixel

Saviynt integrates 1Kosmos biometric identity assurance tools into marketplace

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Saviynt integrates 1Kosmos biometric identity assurance tools into marketplace
 

Identity and access management platform Saviynt is integrating biometric identity verification and passwordless authentication tools from 1Kosmos into its marketplace in a bid to offer its clients automated identity assurance.

1Kosmos’ technology is available on the Saviynt Exchange, enabling customers to access and deploy identity verification directly from the Saviynt Identity Cloud, the two companies announced.

“Together, we’re enabling enterprises to accelerate secure onboarding, prevent identity-based fraud, and simplify compliance while giving users a seamless passwordless experience,” says Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos.

The news comes just days after Saviynt announced a $700 million series B equity funding round aimed at expansion and building new products. The U.S.-based company is planning to unify identity management and governance (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), application access governance (AAG) and identity security posture management (ISPM)   in order to simplify compliance, reduce risk and improve efficiency.

The financing gives Saviynt a US$3 billion valuation. The company also announced an agentic AI onboarding tool and the opening of regional headquarters in Dubai.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Common ground on UK digital ID allows stakeholders to reframe discussion

The UK government’s plans for a national digital identity scheme have proved divisive, but a civil discussion between representatives of…

 

NIST announces new mDL use case, resources to support financial sector adoption

A webinar on mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), presented by the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) at the National Institute…

 

Somalia digital ID major pillar of World Bank-funded SPRING initiative

Since 2023, Somalia has been running an ambitious national identity project which the government views as a crucial part of…

 

Incode contributes biometrics to $37M Login.gov contract for stronger IDV

Incode will contribute biometrics to improve the identity security and fraud protection of the U.S. government’s Login.gov platform. The face…

 

Yoti launches ID Checker app for age verification by UK pubs and retailers

With the UK government set to introduce legislation to allow digital ID to be used for proof of age for…

 

Meta, Socure join OpenAge’s reusable age check initiative

OpenAge, the interoperable age assurance initiative spearheaded by k-ID, has scored a major win in securing support from Meta. A…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events