Saviynt integrates 1Kosmos biometric identity assurance tools into marketplace

Identity and access management platform Saviynt is integrating biometric identity verification and passwordless authentication tools from 1Kosmos into its marketplace in a bid to offer its clients automated identity assurance.

1Kosmos’ technology is available on the Saviynt Exchange, enabling customers to access and deploy identity verification directly from the Saviynt Identity Cloud, the two companies announced.

“Together, we’re enabling enterprises to accelerate secure onboarding, prevent identity-based fraud, and simplify compliance while giving users a seamless passwordless experience,” says Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos.

The news comes just days after Saviynt announced a $700 million series B equity funding round aimed at expansion and building new products. The U.S.-based company is planning to unify identity management and governance (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), application access governance (AAG) and identity security posture management (ISPM) in order to simplify compliance, reduce risk and improve efficiency.

The financing gives Saviynt a US$3 billion valuation. The company also announced an agentic AI onboarding tool and the opening of regional headquarters in Dubai.

