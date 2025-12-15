Swissbit integrates HID’s Seos credential to unify enterprise access control

Swissbit has integrated HID’s Seos credential technology into its iShield Key 2 to consolidate tokens for logical and physical access control.

Seos provides secure mutual authentication of tokens and readers for a wide range of applications that include door access, but also the use of shared printing resources, time and attendance tracking, cashless payments and network logins.

Combining multiple digital credentials in a single token allows organizations to simplify operations, strengthen security with phishing-resistant authentication and reduce management overhead, according to the announcement.

The new Swissbit iShield Key 2 with HID Seos comes in a Pro version with support for FIDO2, PIV, HOTP and TOTP protocols, and a FIDO2 version for its namesake protocol, WebAuthn and U2F.

“This integration gives businesses a powerful way to unify physical and digital security,” says Dominik Samson, director of products for extended access technologies in HID’s RFID business unit. “By consolidating multiple credentials into one phishing-resistant token, organizations can reduce complexity, lower operational costs and improve user experience, all while maintaining a high security standard supported by HID Seos technology.”

Swissbit has been steadily partnering up with major players in access control, like RSA, and adding popular credentials like MIFARE DESFire EV3, with its iShield Key 2 series.

HID integrated the FIDO protocol with its Seos technology, along with MIFARE DESFire EV3, earlier this year, and then upgraded its portfolio of passkeys and other FIDO technologies with the acquisition of IDmelon in October.

