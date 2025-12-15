FB pixel

Swissbit integrates HID’s Seos credential to unify enterprise access control

| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
Swissbit integrates HID’s Seos credential to unify enterprise access control
 

Swissbit has integrated HID’s Seos credential technology into its iShield Key 2 to consolidate tokens for logical and physical access control.

Seos provides secure mutual authentication of tokens and readers for a wide range of applications that include door access, but also the use of shared printing resources, time and attendance tracking, cashless payments and network logins.

Combining multiple digital credentials in a single token allows organizations to simplify operations, strengthen security with phishing-resistant authentication and reduce management overhead, according to the announcement.

The new Swissbit iShield Key 2 with HID Seos comes in a Pro version with support for FIDO2, PIV, HOTP and TOTP protocols, and a FIDO2 version for its namesake protocol, WebAuthn and U2F.

“This integration gives businesses a powerful way to unify physical and digital security,” says Dominik Samson, director of products for extended access technologies in HID’s RFID business unit. “By consolidating multiple credentials into one phishing-resistant token, organizations can reduce complexity, lower operational costs and improve user experience, all while maintaining a high security standard supported by HID Seos technology.”

Swissbit has been steadily partnering up with major players in access control, like RSA, and adding popular credentials like MIFARE DESFire EV3, with its iShield Key 2 series.

HID integrated the FIDO protocol with its Seos technology, along with MIFARE DESFire EV3, earlier this year, and then upgraded its portfolio of passkeys and other FIDO technologies with the acquisition of IDmelon in October.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Estonia and Ukraine pledge to continue collaboration on digitalization projects

Estonia and Ukraine  will continue collaborating on digital identity, e-government and cybersecurity projects in 2026, while expanding trilateral cooperation with…

 

ADVP leveling up in 2026 as it aims to lead the narrative on UK digital identity

The Association of Digital Verification Professionals (ADVP) has released its 2025 AGM Report, reflecting on a year of significant change…

 

Ambitious biometrics projects promise transformation, but struggle with messaging

Advances in biometrics and technologies behind digital identity are making previously unattainable goals possible. The top articles of the week…

 

ADVP, Tony Blair Institute debate UK digital ID plans: Biometric Update podcast

Two distinct sides have emerged in the debate over how to implement digital identity in the UK. One says a…

 

Neurotechnology wins UIDAI biometrics challenge for child fingerprint authentication

The latest biometrics challenge held by the Unique Identification Authority of India shows the improving viability of fingerprint matching for…

 

Hungarian IDV company acquisition attracts suspicion over alleged government ties

FaceKom, the identity verification company used by the Hungarian national digital identity program, has been acquired by major local IT…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events