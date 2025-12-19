Yubico COO appointed acting CEO, ROC bolsters its BOD

Yubico announced this week that Mattias Danielsson will be stepping down from his role as CEO and that Chief Operating Officer Jerrod Chong has been appointed acting CEO. Chong has been at Yubico for twelve years including the last three as the company’s President and COO.

In a company blog post, Chong noted that gratitude and respect he and the company have for Danielsson and his efforts in guiding Yubico into a market leader and maintaining the company’s focus on its mission to help secure the internet for all.

Danielsson will continue to be available for guidance over the next six months to help ensure a smooth and orderly transition of responsibilities.

Yubico has been working to accelerate the adoption of passkeys and recently added support for digital identity verification from Hypr and Nametag to its YubiKey as a Service platform. Availability for the platform was expanded to all countries in the EU earlier this year.

Former FBI veteran joins ROC Board

ROC has appointed Steven Martinez, former Executive Assistant Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Science & Technology Branch, to its Board of Directors.

In his more than 25 years at the FBI, Martinez advanced biometric innovation, forensic science, and national-scale identity systems across U.S. and allied missions. Following his career in public service, he served as Head of Global Security at MGM Resorts International for nine years.

According to a company blog post, Martinez’s leadership experience strengthens the ROC board and diversifies the company’s governance slate with a blend of cross-sector security and investigative skills that align with ROC’s multimodal Vision AI platform and its role across interconnected public- and private-sector identity and security operations.

Seven directors now sit on the ROC Board, four of whom are independent. Dawn Meyeriecks joined ROC’s Board of Directors this month, following the appointments of Brian Hibbeln and Ed Davis in October.

A leading developer of high-performance facial recognition algorithms, ROC recently filed to list on the Nasdaq exchange for public trading in an initial public offering seeking $23 million.

