Agentic AI security platform Outtake raises $40M to fight digital identity fraud

Anti-fraud AI agent platform Outtake has raised US$40 million in a Series B funding round led by Iconiq and a group of angel investors, including big names such as Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Palo Alto Networks’s Nikesh Arora and Palantir’s Shyam Sankar.

Other investors in the round include investment firms CRV and S32, Anduril co-founder Trae Stephens, former OpenAI Vice President of Research Bob McGrew, Vercel CEO Guillermo Rauch, Pershing Square Holdings CEO Bill Ackman and John Donovan, former AT&T CEO.

The funding round will help the U.S. company expand its headcount, serve global markets and deepen its platform capabilities in fighting digital identity fraud, according to its announcement.

“Digital identity and trust are being fundamentally reshaped by AI, and we believe the team is ambitious and committed to addressing this problem,” says Iconiq general partner Murali Joshi, who is joining Outtake’s board.

The company can thank its notable list of investors to its co-founder Alex Dhillon, a former Palantir engineer who worked directly under Shyam Sankar, Dhillon confirmed to TechCrunch.

Outtake is known for its unified fraud prevention platform, which serves companies such as OpenAI, Pershing Square, Fortescue, AppLovin, as well as U.S. federal agencies.

Its main focus is collaborating with enterprises to design tailored workflows. The firm has developed cybersecurity agents that automate the detection of threats, such as impersonation accounts, malicious domains, rogue apps and fraudulent ads. The firm describes it as an alternative to solutions that rely on third-party contractors to manually review flagged content.

The AI agents scan webpages, app store listings, ads and other digital surfaces and build a map of trustworthy and suspicious entities. The system was built using technology from OpenAI, which published a blog post on the solution last year.

Last year, the company unveiled a new browser extension called Outtake Verify, designed to authenticate enterprise emails using cryptographic identity verification using World ID and FIDO passkeys.

The startup says it has recorded ten times growth in enterprise customers year-over-year and six times annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth year-over-year. In 2025, the company also processed 17 million alerts and completed four million investigations.

