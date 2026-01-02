Moldova farmer registry, global digital ID for agriculture projects expanding

Moldova’s Digital National Farmers Register is set to become a nationwide system, with support from the UNDP and European Union.

A three-year project with a budget of 3 million euros (approximately US$3.5 million) is expected to help align Moldova’s agricultural sector with EU policy, and also help modernize employment services and provide tools for access to agricultural jobs and support.

The project encompasses the digital transformation of Moldova’s National Employment Agency, as well as supporting the expansion of the Farmers Register across the country by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry and the Agency for Intervention and Payments in Agriculture.

The Farmers Register currently holds 20,000 records, after being established with the help of UNDP and the Government of Japan. Its expansion is expected to assist with subsidy management and improved services for farmers.

Meanwhile in India, a pioneer of digital ID for the agriculture sector, the state of Puducherry has launched a Smart Farmer Identification Card (SFIC) to digitize farmers’ records and ease their access to government and financial services as part of the country’s AgriStack program.

SFICs include a QR code and replace traditional identity cards or booklets with a digital identity for loan applications, subsidies and other services.

The initiative is supported by India’s National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

India announced at the beginning of 2025 it had set a target of 110 million digital farmer IDs issued by the end of 2027.

Blockchain infrastructure for farmers

Digital transformation efforts in the agriculture sector around the world also include initiatives to put agricultural records on blockchains.

The introduction of the Citiesabc Impakt platform by Ztudium Group is one example. The “Agriculture-as-a-Service” platform is intended to provide infrastructure for digital identity, intelligence, finance and sustainability, according to a company announcement.

The platform includes a digital ID for farmers, AI-powered weather and crop services, integrated financial services including digital wallets, and a global marketplace.

“Citiesabc Impakt is a platform to empower the global agriculture ecosystem with digital infrastructure,” says Ztudium Group Founder and Executive Chairman Dinis Guarda. “It gives farmers verified identity, AI-driven intelligence, and access to markets and capital at scale.”

Examples of farmer ID on distributed ledgers also include AgroWeb3, a $3 million project launched in October, 2024 by the Inter-American Development Bank to develop verifiable digital credentials for four countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Smallholder farmers in those countries could use the digital credentials to manage their economic and environmental assets.

A monitoring and evaluation plan for the execution of AgroWeb3 was filed at the end of November, and shows the project’s various components at between 13 percent and 60 percent complete. The plan calls for a final implementation of the interoperable protocol by the middle of 2029.

Article Topics

AgriStack | AgroWeb3 | biometrics | Citiesabc Impakt | digital ID | farmer ID | Farmers Register (Moldova) | identity management | Moldova | UNDP