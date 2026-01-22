Tech5 secures multi-million euro loan to expand DPI market positioning

Tech5 has secured a “non-dilutive growth loan” worth multiple million euros to its expand its presence in the global biometrics and digital identity market.

The lender is Salica Investments, which represents a group of private market funds offering growth debt and secondary investments for ventures at various stages.

Tech5 reports major progress in the market in 2025 with its T5-OmniTrust digital public infrastructure (DPI) platform. The company completed successful deployments in Honduras, Papua New Guinea and Ethiopia, and piloted its digital ID technology in several other markets. Tech5 also says it strengthened the position of its core biometric stack in the foundational identity, telecom and banking verticals during the year.

“With a financial institution like Salica as an investor, Tech5 gains additional momentum to accelerate its expansion into new geographies with our DPI and multi-biometric solutions,” says Machiel van der Harst, CEO and co-founder of Tech5. “We firmly believe that our success in the DPI space last year marks only the beginning of much longer list of countries seeking to transform how they manage identity and payments and build a more inclusive digital world.”

Van der Harst explained Tech5’s approach to creating value from the government-issued foundation of trust with digital wallets and DPI in an interview with Biometric Update last July.

Salica raised £150 million (roughly US$ million) for its second Growth Debt Fund last October.

“We are delighted to support Tech5 as it enters its next phase of growth,” comments Salica Investments Venture Debt Partner Ross Goodwin in the announcement. “Salica focuses on backing innovators operating in attractive growth markets with the potential to deliver meaningful, long-term impact. Tech5’s differentiated technology platform, expanding international presence, and highly experienced management team were key factors in our decision to partner with the business.”

