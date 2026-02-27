FB pixel

Identy joins NIST fingerprint biometrics performance evaluation with strong results

| Chris Burt
Identy has joined the Friction Ridge Image and Features Technology Evaluation (FRIF) – Exemplar One-to-Many (TE E1N) by NIST with strong performances in accuracy and speed of fingerprint biometrics matching and template creation. The company claims its debut results place it in the top three fingerprint recognition providers among the global leaders participating in the evaluation.

In the 4-4-2 fingerprint capture configuration commonly found at border crossings (Class B), Identy scored a false negative identification rate (FNIR) of 0.0001 at 0.001 false positive identification rate (FPIR) for identification flats.

The February 26 entry from Identy returned an FNIR of 0.0006 at FPIR 0.001 in the Class A section (both index fingers), and an FNIR of 0.0008 at FPIR 0.001 for ten fingers (roll) comparisons in Class C. The company says these results reflect consistent top-tier performance for scenarios ranging from border control to criminal investigations.

Identy’s software completed searches in a median time of 2.1 seconds, up to 4 times faster than the other fingerprint vendors that have submitted to the FRIF. Template creation was up to 2.2 times faster, and Identy’s algorithms did not have any segmentation failures in the evaluation. The result, the company says, is rapid enrollment processing and reduced infrastructure requirements for large-scale deployments like national ID programs.

“Reaching the top 3 globally on our first NIST FRIF TE submission, and doing it faster than vendors who have been in this space for decades, tells us we’re solving the problem the right way,” says Identy CEO and Founder Jesus Aragón. “The benchmark is independent and public, anyone can verify it. That’s the standard we hold ourselves to.”

Identy is in the midst of expanding its target market, placing its ABIS in the MOSIP Marketplace to help national identity programs manage population-scale biometrics, a deal to support healthcare NGO HumanCoop in Mauritania and engagements in Kenya and Nigeria.

