FB pixel

Liveness is king: FaceTec’s Jay Meier in conversation with Chris Burt 

Tells Biometric Update Podcast UWI will reshape wallet ecosystem
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric Update Podcast  |  Biometrics News  |  Features and Interviews
Liveness is king: FaceTec’s Jay Meier in conversation with Chris Burt 
 

It’s best, says Jay Meier, to think about identity management as a system of symbiotic systems. Which is to say, everything is connected – and if there’s a missing link, everyone is exposed. That’s the theory behind what he calls the PKI fallacy: “just because you have an extremely elegant and secure cryptographic credential and binding to a device, doesn’t mean you know who’s in control of the device, or the credential or the privilege associated with it.”

Meier says FaceTec is betting on liveness as the key organ as the digital identity ecosystem evolves. One major point in its favor is that it “doesn’t worry about interoperability.”

“But the efficacy of the technology is critically important. And there is a huge difference between the stuff that works and the stuff that doesn’t.”

Meier also has thoughts on how Universal Wallet Infrastructure will change wallets, why credentials may soon be obsolete, and why testing is critical for establishing trust.

Listen now: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 35:10

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

MOSIP pursues democratization of digital identity with unconference conversations

A democratic vision of digital identity is central to the non-profit, open-source mandate of MOSIP. As the organization and the…

 

Ofcom fines Kick, threatens 4chan as OSA enforcement steadily dials up

UK regulator Ofcom has faced criticism for being too slow and lenient with its power to enforce the Online Safety…

 

Innovatrics, ROC improve rankings in NIST ELFT, rising to 2 and 3 respectively

Innovatrics is celebrating success in the latest National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Evaluation of Latent Fingerprint Technologies (ELFT)…

 

Meta plans launch of facial recognition to smart glasses in ‘dynamic political environment’

Meta is reportedly planning to roll out facial recognition capabilities for its smart glasses as early as this year, taking…

 

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner stands firm in face of US demands

For a few weeks, there wasn’t much news about how U.S. Congress has demanded that Australian eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman…

 

Mobai joins Norway’s new digital fraud research center

Facial biometrics company Mobai will be the main biometric technology partner in a new research center focused on combating fraud…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events