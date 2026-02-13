Liveness is king: FaceTec’s Jay Meier in conversation with Chris Burt 

It’s best, says Jay Meier, to think about identity management as a system of symbiotic systems. Which is to say, everything is connected – and if there’s a missing link, everyone is exposed. That’s the theory behind what he calls the PKI fallacy: “just because you have an extremely elegant and secure cryptographic credential and binding to a device, doesn’t mean you know who’s in control of the device, or the credential or the privilege associated with it.”

Meier says FaceTec is betting on liveness as the key organ as the digital identity ecosystem evolves. One major point in its favor is that it “doesn’t worry about interoperability.”

“But the efficacy of the technology is critically important. And there is a huge difference between the stuff that works and the stuff that doesn’t.”

Meier also has thoughts on how Universal Wallet Infrastructure will change wallets, why credentials may soon be obsolete, and why testing is critical for establishing trust.

Listen now: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 35:10

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | Biometric Update Podcast | biometrics | digital identity | FaceTec