Next Biometrics secures new order in India, gains FBI certification for FAP 30 sensor

Next Biometrics has received an additional order from an existing distributor for its FAP 20 Basalt fingerprint sensor.

The order is valued at 3.5 million Norwegian Krone (US$365,400) and scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2026, with completion expected by the fourth quarter. The purchase forms part of a contract first disclosed on May 13, 2025.

“It is great to see the Indian market continue to drive demand, and for Next to once again receive a sizable order for Next Basalt, FAP20,” says Digvijay Singh Kanwar, SVP, head of sales IUEA at Next.

In May 2025, Next revealed it signed an agreement with India-based ACPL to supply it with between 55 million and 107 million Norwegian kroner (roughly $5.3 million to $10.3 million) worth of advanced fingerprint sensors for use in Aadhaar identity verification and payment use cases.

ACPL (Access Computech Pvt Ltd) had the option to order Next’s new advanced biometric sensor with liveness detection, or the standard version of its flagship FAP20 sensor, which has a lower unit price. While it wasn’t confirmed, this customer may well be the Indian client that has placed an order for the FAP 20 Basalt fingerprint biometric sensor.

In parallel, Next has achieved a new product certification. Its Granite FAP30 sensor has received FBI approval under the Personal Identity Verification (PIV) Single Finger Capture Device Specifications.

This is the fourth FBI-PIV certification awarded to the company’s portfolio. The certification confirms compliance with the FBI’s Next Generation Identification System Image Quality Specifications.

“Receiving the certification from the FBI is a strong acknowledgement of Next Granite, and it is also in practice used as a quality stamp for biometric products that meet the specifications,” says Marcus Laurén, chief product officer at Next.

FBI-PIV certification acts as a gatekeeper for procurement decisions in U.S. government and financial institutions, where compliance with these standards is often mandatory. It also ensures interoperability with large-scale identity systems such as the FBI’s Next Generation Identification (NGI) system, which is critical for cross-border trust and adoption.

