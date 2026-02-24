FB pixel

Trust Stamp enables real-time driver’s license verification for IDetect

| Lu-Hai Liang
Trust Stamp will supply IDetect with access to the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) Driver’s License Data Verification (DLDV) service.

The integration adds a new layer of identity assurance to IDetect’s long-standing ID scanning systems, which are used across industries from hospitality to law enforcement.

“By integrating our AAMVA DLDV access, we are empowering IDetect to move beyond document ‘authentication’ and into true ‘data verification’,” says Andrew Gowasack, president of Trust Stamp.

“Given their diverse customer base and significant scale, this represents a major step in our mission to provide accessible, government-backed identity trust across the physical and digital worlds.”

By connecting to AAMVA’s DLDV, IDetect customers will now be able to confirm whether the information on a driver’s license matches official records held by issuing agencies. This step is designed to counter advanced forgeries that can bypass optical scans.

The audit-style verification process is expected to be integrated across IDetect’s hardware and software platforms, providing near-instant confirmation of license data. According to the companies, the system will support millions of verifications per month once fully deployed.

“For 25 years, IDetect has led the way in entrance security and liability reduction,” says Michael Sengstaken, IDetect CEO. “Our customers, including some of the world’s most recognized hospitality and government institutions, demand the highest level of certainty.”

“Working with Trust Stamp to provide DLDV access allows us to offer an unmatched level of security. We anticipate that at full scale, this integration will process millions of verifications per month, setting a new standard for the ID scanning industry.”

Earlier this month, Trust Stamp CEO Gareth N. Genner commented on the company’s moves through its long-term agreement with the AAMVA, via which it provides its banking clients with driver’s license and identity document authentication.

“This has been an option within our broader product offering but we are now making it available as a stand-alone service and are actively engaged with two potential customers,” Genner said, in an update on business progress. “While this service has a lower gross margin than SaaS sales of our software products it is highly profitable with rapid implementation and no additional infrastructure requirements.”

