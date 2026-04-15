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iDen2, Carahsoft deal brings decentralized digital identity platform to US agencies

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Trade Notes
iDen2, Carahsoft deal brings decentralized digital identity platform to US agencies
 

iDen2 has entered a strategic partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp. to expand the availability of its platform across U.S. government agencies and large enterprises.

The agreement puts Carahsoft into the role of iDen2’s public sector and enterprise distributor, giving agencies access to the company’s technology through major federal and state procurement vehicles.

These include NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Every person, organization and AI agent operating in the digital world needs a trusted, verified identity,” says Alfy Louis, founder of iDen2.

“We’re building the infrastructure platform that gives all three a universal, verifiable and portable identity, and makes trust the foundation of the agentic economy. Our partnership with Carahsoft will unlock the utility of our value proposition by expanding our distribution and reach.”

iDen2’s platform provides decentralized, passwordless identity based on self‑sovereign identity principles. It enables agencies to issue and verify cryptographically secure digital credentials, authenticate individuals and devices in real time, and reduce repetitive identity checks while maintaining user consent and privacy controls.

The system incorporates AI‑driven trust scoring, predictive fraud detection and defenses against deepfakes and synthetic identities — capabilities increasingly sought by government cybersecurity teams.

“Carahsoft and its reseller partners are pleased to collaborate with iDen2 to bring its decentralized digital identity platform to the public sector,” says Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft.

“As government agencies modernize their cybersecurity and citizen service strategies, the need for secure, privacy-first and interoperable identity solutions has never been greater.”

The partnership gives iDen2 immediate access to Carahsoft’s extensive reseller ecosystem and public sector distribution channels.

Carahsoft serves as U.S. federal government distributor for a growing stable of biometrics and digital identity service providers, including 1Kosmos, Entrust, Nuggets, Incode and ID.me.

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