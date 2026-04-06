Moldova integrating national digital ID with public, private sector services

Moldova has invited public and private sector service providers to integrate its national digital identity wallet EVO.

The Eastern European country’s eGovernance Agency (AGE) invited representatives from public institutions, financial services, and tech companies to a working session last week, presenting the wallet’s technical architecture and interoperability framework. The agency also introduced the verification tool developed for the financial sector, as well as the next version of the app, EVO 2.0.

Currently available credentials include digital ID cards, driving licenses, and vehicle registration certificates, while the country is also planning to include residence permits, civil status records, passports and proof of residence.

The eGovernance Agency plans to present initial verification scenarios in June. That same month, the capital of Chișinău will host the Moldova Digital Summit 2026, where participants will have the chance to test the EVO digital ID wallet.

Remote onboarding will be available in August this year, while Remote Qualified Electronic Signature (rQeS) and EU certification are expected in 2027, the agency says in a LinkedIn post.

EVO was launched in 2024 with support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). In January this year, the country also launched the EVO government services portal, which currently offers 600 services from over 60 institutions and organizations.

Moldova is planning to digitize all government-to-citizen (G2C) and government-to-business (G2B) services by 2030. To align its regulation with the EUDI Wallet rules, the EU candidate state has enlisted the help of Estonian software company Cybernetica.

Romania looks to Moldova for digital ID inspiration

Moldova’s EVO app may become an inspiration for Romania’s digital identity wallet, according to the former’s eGovernance Agency. Last week, a Romanian delegation of senior government officials visited Chișinău to learn more about EVO, the government interoperability platform MConnect and eGov4Dev, its unified digital development platform.

“The experience shared here shows us how to build digital services from the ground up without losing sight of people,” Mădălina Marcu, Romania’s state secretary for digitalization, said in a statement, according to Radio Moldova.

Romania slashed the funding it had earmarked to distribute free electronic ID cards last year, a move that risked censure or even fines from the EU for failing to meet its commitments.

In a separate move, the Romanian government said that it is considering issuing electronic identity cards to Romanian citizens living in Moldova.

The announcement comes after Romania introduced legislative changes in 2023 that prevented more than 10 people from registering at the same address unless they are members of an extended family. The new rules led to the cancellation of over 162,000 identity cards at the end of 2025, mostly affecting Romanian citizens born in Moldova.

The government is taking the issue seriously and has put forward a series of measures that it will likely begin implementing this month, according to Eugen Tomac, an advisor in the Romanian Presidential Administration. Among the proposed solutions is issuing new eIDs that indicate residency in Moldova.

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digital ID | digital identity | digital wallet | EVO Moldova | identity verification | Moldova | national ID | Romania