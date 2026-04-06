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Prove expands Ireland footprint with $5M investment in phone number-based IDV

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Mobile Biometrics  |  Trade Notes
Prove expands Ireland footprint with $5M investment in phone number-based IDV
 

Prove is making a $5 million investment as it expands its operations providing digital identity verification based on phone numbers in Ireland. Forming a part of Prove’s global innovation strategy, the investment will create 50 new jobs.

“The growth of our Ireland team has been an important chapter in Prove’s journey,” said Laura Brittingham, SVP of people at Prove. “The talent we’ve found here brings deep technical expertise and a collaborative, innovative and dependable spirit that has led to an outsized impact at Prove.”

“There is no version of Prove’s future that doesn’t include Ireland at its center,” she added.

Prove has grown its Dublin presence significantly since opening in 2022, increasing local headcount by 50 percent in the past six months. The Ireland office has become a key center for product development and global support, according to the company.

Teams based in Ireland contributed to several major product launches over the past year, including Prove Unified Authentication, ProveX and Prove Verified Agent. They also supported platform enhancements such as the Global Fraud Policy and the Prove Identity Graph.

The expansion is backed by IDA Ireland, an investment promotion agency that supports multinationals expanding into Ireland. Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke said the investment reflects confidence in Ireland’s workforce and research environment. “Ireland is well positioned to support companies like Prove at the forefront of digital transformation,” he said.

IDA Ireland CEO Michael Lohan commented: “Prove’s decision to expand its R&D and innovation footprint here highlights Ireland’s strength as a global hub for advanced digital identity, data, and technology development.”

The new roles will span software engineering, data science, research and development, and product delivery. Prove said Ireland will remain central to its efforts to develop advanced identity solutions and support customers navigating a changing digital trust landscape. In March, Prove appointed Adi Marom as chief customer officer to scale global customer success.

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