Regula improves consistency in complex document forensics with 4308M spectral comparator upgrade

Regula has significantly upgraded its 4308M dual‑video spectral comparator. The hardware and software changes should perk up decision makers at border agencies, forensic laboratories and central banks.

The upgrade promises more consistent decisions when examining increasingly sophisticated identity documents and banknotes. Regula’s update responds to how forged documents now often contain precise replicas of security features.

This requires deeper, more structured analysis, as even small discrepancies in high stakes environments can determine whether a document is accepted or rejected. “As security features in modern documents become more sophisticated, they are getting harder to analyze, not just harder to fake,” says Alex Lewanowicz, Director of Hardware Engineering at Regula.

“The new challenge is to interpret subtle differences with confidence. With the upgraded Regula 4308M, we focused on giving experts more control over how they examine documents, while simplifying their workflow. So even in complex cases, conclusions are still based on clear, well-supported evidence.”

The upgraded 4308M expands the device’s ability to support full‑spectrum document examination. This extends from ID cards and passports to handwritten records and larger‑format materials. One of the most significant enhancements is a new coaxial light source that enables full‑page visualization of surface structures.

This improves the visibility of blind embossing, which is a feature used more and more in next‑generation IDs, but is now frequently imitated by counterfeiters. Regula says the improved lighting makes it easier to assess microtext, pattern alignment and the precise placement of embossed elements across an entire document.

The system also strengthens its capabilities for ink and feature differentiation, an area where fraudsters have made notable advances.

The comparator’s expanded set of 33 optical filters and dual‑filter turret allow examiners to isolate subtle wavelength differences that reveal altered entries or additions. This tackles similarly matched inks, which are now so close they often appear identical under white light and several other modes.

These upgrades build on the comparator’s existing hardware, which includes high‑resolution imaging with 14‑ and 12‑megapixel cameras, optical magnification up to 320x, more than 40 light sources and an integrated spectrometer. Regula says the goal is to allow experts to conduct comprehensive analysis within a single system rather than switching between multiple tools.

The 4308M now also integrates automated document verification, RFID chip reading and direct access to the Regula Information Reference System. Multi‑image face comparison and more flexible ultraviolet visualization are among the improvements under the hood. Enhanced reporting tools designed to support clearer, more transparent forensic workflows is another software upgrade.

The company says the upgraded comparator is intended to help forensic specialists detect irregularities that would otherwise go unnoticed, and to do so with greater consistency as document fraud techniques continue to evolve.

Article Topics

document verification | forensics | identity document | Regula