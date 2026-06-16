Fime accredited by DIACC to assess compliance with Canada’s digital trust framework

Fime has been accredited by the Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) as an official auditor of the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF).

The accreditation means Fime can perform independent audits for financial institutions, fintechs, governments, identity providers and technology organizations to show their compliance, interoperability and trust under the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework.

“Building a trusted digital trust and identity ecosystem requires qualified, independent assessment capabilities,” says Joni Brennan, president and CEO of DIACC.

Fime is one of the first DIACC-accredited auditors based in Quebec, the largest province in Canada, for which it has been recognized. “The availability of trusted digital identity expertise in Quebec is important for the growth of Canada’s ecosystem,” says Ghislain Nadeau of Prompt, a Quebec-based Industrial Research Consortium.

“Fime’s accreditation reinforces local capabilities and supports organizations adopting secure and interoperable digital identity frameworks.”

The DIACC is targeting digital credential access for 90 percent of Canadians by 2031, believing the country is ready to build a “world-leading digital trust infrastructure” that includes interoperable digital identity.

“This accreditation reflects Fime’s long-term commitment to digital trust in Canada,” says Xavier Giandominici, SVP Americas at Fime. “We are well positioned to help Canadian and international organizations navigate evolving digital identity requirements and build trusted digital services with confidence.”

In summer 2024, Fime acquired DIACC member Consult Hyperion, a consultancy specializing in payments, smart mobility and digital identity. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Fime itself was acquired by Gallant Capital Partners, along with the payment testing business of U.S.-based UL Solutions, earlier in the same year.

Fime is headquartered in Paris, France, with the French firm also securing MOSIP accreditation in the past month, enabling it to perform accredited biometric device testing for MOSIP-based digital identity programs.

Article Topics

Canada | certification | DIACC | Fime | Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF) | trust framework