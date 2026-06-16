FB pixel

Fime accredited by DIACC to assess compliance with Canada’s digital trust framework

Approval expands the ecosystem of qualified auditors supporting interoperable digital identity across Canada
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Fime accredited by DIACC to assess compliance with Canada’s digital trust framework
 

Fime has been accredited by the Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) as an official auditor of the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF).

The accreditation means Fime can perform independent audits for financial institutions, fintechs, governments, identity providers and technology organizations to show their compliance, interoperability and trust under the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework.

“Building a trusted digital trust and identity ecosystem requires qualified, independent assessment capabilities,” says Joni Brennan, president and CEO of DIACC.

Fime is one of the first DIACC-accredited auditors based in Quebec, the largest province in Canada, for which it has been recognized. “The availability of trusted digital identity expertise in Quebec is important for the growth of Canada’s ecosystem,” says Ghislain Nadeau of Prompt, a Quebec-based Industrial Research Consortium.

“Fime’s accreditation reinforces local capabilities and supports organizations adopting secure and interoperable digital identity frameworks.”

The DIACC is targeting digital credential access for 90 percent of Canadians by 2031, believing the country is ready to build a “world-leading digital trust infrastructure” that includes interoperable digital identity.

“This accreditation reflects Fime’s long-term commitment to digital trust in Canada,” says Xavier Giandominici, SVP Americas at Fime. “We are well positioned to help Canadian and international organizations navigate evolving digital identity requirements and build trusted digital services with confidence.”

In summer 2024, Fime acquired DIACC member Consult Hyperion, a consultancy specializing in payments, smart mobility and digital identity. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Fime itself was acquired by Gallant Capital Partners, along with the payment testing business of U.S.-based UL Solutions, earlier in the same year.

Fime is headquartered in Paris, France, with the French firm also securing MOSIP accreditation in the past month, enabling it to perform accredited biometric device testing for MOSIP-based digital identity programs.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

CertaScan infant biometrics footprint system installed at 3 Florida hospitals

Infant biometrics company CertaScan Technologies has deployed its proprietary infant safety system at a trio of hospitals in Palm Beach,…

 

Europe seeks feedback on plan for sharing biometric data with non-EU law enforcement

The European Commission has requested public feedback on its plans for a reciprocal biometric data-sharing framework for police with non-EU…

 

Failed NZ$33M border biometrics project sparks integrity investigation

New Zealand’s Immigration Minister Erica Stanford has rebuked a ministry over a failed biometrics project that wasted tens of millions…

 

Innovatrics ABIS now MOSIP-compliant as governments seek trusted open-source digital ID

Innovatrics has announced that its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) is now MOSIP-compliant, joining a growing pool of certified commercial…

 

Scaut, Trinsic bring reusable digital credentials to background screening

Czech-headquartered background screening platform Scaut has partnered with Trinsic, a US-based identity acceptance network, to integrate cryptographic digital ID verification…

 

Hawaii ID issue shows interoperability matters as digital IDs scale

By Albert Roux, EVP Product for Microblink Travelers at Hawaii airports recently experienced delays because valid state-issued IDs could not…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events