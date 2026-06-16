Innovatrics ABIS now MOSIP-compliant as governments seek trusted open-source digital ID

Innovatrics has announced that its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) is now MOSIP-compliant, joining a growing pool of certified commercial biometric vendors which governments building open-source digital identity systems can choose from.

The Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) is becoming a serious procurement standard for governments in the Global South, and the vendor ecosystem around it is filling out. Innovatrics joins about 15 other vendors which have had certification for their ABIS machines, as the MOSIP marketplace steadily grows across a number of product layers including devices and SDKs. Fime recently got a device conformity testing certification.

Innovatrics says its MOSIP-compliant ABIS status offers a clearer choice for governments and implementation partners involved in MOSIP-based digital ID projects, as it will serve as the “biometric matching layer within an open, interoperable identity ecosystem, helping countries build secure, scalable foundational identity systems without being locked into a closed architecture.”

It adds that the certification now strengthens it to “support MOSIP-based foundational identity projects where biometric accuracy, integration readiness, and operational scale are essential from day one.”

The move comes as the ability to integrate with modular platforms has become a primary competitive metric for biometric vendors, given countries’ growing penchant for open-source platforms to build their digital public infrastructure (DPI).

Over the years, national ID programs have often been defined by single-vendor contracts that tie governments to specific hardware and software stacks for decades. The rise of MOSIP is gradually changing that dynamic thanks to its certifications that are helping to position digital ID service providers within a growing ecosystem where flexibility and modularity are valued over vertical integration.

Also, the certification is significant as it comes at a time when “plug-and-play” digital identity capabilities are becoming essential for governments seeking to reduce costs and accelerate deployment timelines.

In practice, this means that countries that do not have resources to run and maintain bespoke systems can still deploy foundational identity programs in a fast manner while retaining the freedom to swap out components as technological changes happen.

For a deeper look at MOSIP and its growing role in national digital identity systems, Biometric Update recently published its report, Understanding MOSIP: What the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform Is and How It Is Used.

The report examines how governments, biometric providers, system integrators and development organizations are building around MOSIP, and explores its implications for interoperability, digital sovereignty, vendor participation and digital public infrastructure.

As a growing number of countries adopt MOSIP as part of their DPI strategies, compliance and marketplace participation are becoming increasingly important routes for biometric vendors seeking access to national identity programs and government digital transformation projects.

Article Topics

ABIS | biometrics | certification | Innovatrics | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | MOSIP compliant