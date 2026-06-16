Scaut, Trinsic bring reusable digital credentials to background screening

Czech-headquartered background screening platform Scaut has partnered with Trinsic, a US-based identity acceptance network, to integrate cryptographic digital ID verification into its screening workflow to enable organizations make better hiring decisions.

Scaut is integrating its behavioural biometrics capabilities with Trinsic’s credentialing system as part of a shift from static identity checks toward a model of continuous trust where verified credentials are paired with real-time behavioral monitoring, given the increasing sophistication of AI-powered attacks.

A joint announcement by both partners says the collaboration means that Scaut clients can now verify a job candidate’s identity against government-backed digital credentials rather than relying on the photo of a physical identity document.

The partnership in one more example of digital identity infrastructure being deployed for pre-employment background screening, especially at a time when aspects like deepfakes, document collages and synthetic identities are getting rampant.

According to the Entrust 2026 Identity Fraud Report, fraud attempts using deepfake selfie biometrics surged 58 percent year-on-year in 2025, while injection attacks rose 40 percent. Biometric Update in recent market report and buyer’s guide made a deep dive into the world of Injection Attack Detection.

Relatedly, Gartner, in a 2024 report predicted that by 2026, 30 percent of enterprises will consider identity verification unreliable in isolation because of deepfakes.

In such identity fraud risk context, there is the increasing need for recruiters to be certain that the person they are screening for employment is exactly who they claim to be, even before any downstream checks happen.

This is because experts agree that the weakest link in most pre-employment background checks has always been the first step, which has to do with identity verification given that everything else in the hiring process, including criminal record checks, sanctions screening, and directorship searches, is built on that foundation.

The partnerships between the two firms therefore seeks to strengthen upstream identity verification such that instead of checking a photograph of a document, Scaut clients can now verify candidates against credentials that are already cryptographically trusted like mobile driver’s licences built to the ISO 18013-7 standard, European eIDs, bank IDs, reusable and pre-verified digital IDs, and government and OEM digital wallets from Apple, Google, and Samsung.

Trinsic CEO Riley Hughes said the partnership will help organizations “streamline identity verification and trust workflows while expanding access to interoperable digital credentials,” and without having to build or maintain their own infrastructure.

The CEO and Co-founder of Scaut Petr Moroz said what their partnership seeks to deliver is exactly the direction the industry is heading, where clients are no longer verifying identities against a photo of a document, but against the most trusted digital ID databases around the world.

Trinsic recently partnered with GBG to expand global digital ID acceptance.

Article Topics

background checks | behavioral biometrics | digital ID infrastructure | identity verification | Scaut | Trinsic