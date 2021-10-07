Dermalog claims win in LivDet fingerprint biometrics anti-spoofing competition

24 algorithms compete for best PAD solution

Dermalog Identification Systems has placed atop an overall challenge leaderboard at LivDet, a yearly event hosted by the University of Cagliari in Italy and focusing on discovering the best Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) algorithms in the fingerprint biometrics industry.

Dermalog achieved both first and second place in integrated matching accuracy across the four data sets used in the competition with two different liveness detection algorithms as part of Challenge 1. The company’s algorithms scored highest overall in detecting fake fingerprints, among 23 submitted by 12 other companies, academic institutions and anonymous participants.

The competition consisted of two challenges, the first assessing ‘Liveness detection in action,’ and the second measuring ‘Fingerprint representation,’ or results returning both liveness probability and “the feature vector corresponding to the input image.”

“Presentation Attack Detection is an essential part of all fingerprinting systems today to prevent fraud and identity theft,” explained Dermalog CEO Gunther Mull.

“We are very proud to be a leader in this technology for many years,” he added.

Dermalog produces fingerprint, face, and iris identification biometric systems, and has at the time of writing deployed 250 large-scale installations across more than a hundred countries.

Dermalog has won a number of awards in 2021. In May the firm won a gold German Innovation Award 2021 for its multi-biometric camera technology. More recently, it ranked 14th out of around 4,000 companies in the annual WirtschaftWoche magazine and Munich Strategy selection process.

