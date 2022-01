Disease detection and recognition in fingerprint images – EAB virtual lunch talk

January 25, 2022 at 12:30-1:30pm CEST

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting a presentation focused on the concept of algorithms which seeks to remove the influences of skin diseases in fingerprint recognition processes.

Mona Heidari of Brno University of Technology, will be leading the discussion about her conducted Ph.D. research concerning the analysis of diseases and other influences affecting fingerprints.

Attendance is free but registration is required.

