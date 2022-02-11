Precise Biometrics gets new CEO, customers

Precise Biometrics chooses a new chief executive to lead the Swedish company, and details two deals with local companies to provide their biometric identification services for security and onboarding.

Patrick Höijer named CEO of Precise Biometrics

Precise’s board of directors announced it appointed Patrick Höijer as its new CEO starting from June, ending a search for a chief executive that started last year.

A statement issued by Precise says Höijer held leading roles at the Nets Group (now Nexi Group), where he was both the chief commercial officer of large accounts in the DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) region, the Nordics and the Baltics, and served as CEO of Nets Sweden. Fredrik Sjöholm will be acting CEO from 1 March , 2022 until Höijer takes office on 1 June, 2022.

The selection of a new CEO concludes Precise’s search for a CEO after Stefan K. Persson stepped down from the role in September 2021. Persson led a shift towards a broader range of biometric solutions and multi-modal biometrics.

Höijer comments about Precise and his new role, “Precise is a well-managed company with interesting customer solutions and an underlying strong business. With the ongoing digitalization in the society, I see an increasing demand for solutions within digital identity. I look forward to leading Precise in this phase by further strengthening the company’s SaaS offering in collaboration with employees, customers and partners.”

As part of its change of business strategy, Precise acquired visitor management system provider EastCoast to boost its digital identity SaaS offerings in November 2021.

Swedish real estate company, food services provider chooses Precise for digital identity access

Diös Fastigheter, a Swedish commercial real estate company, and the Swedish branch of food services and facilities management Sodexo, say they will be using Precise’s YOUNiQ access control and digital identity service for their head offices.

YOUNiQ is a cloud-based authentication and identification service that uses facial recognition and AI to register users and grant access to buildings and facilities. Customers include Acconeer, Doro and Awa, and Algeco and Hatteland Technology. Precise also announced it reached over 3,000 YOUNiQ users by the end of 2021 in a tweet.

By the end of 2021 we reached over 3000 YOUNiQ users… We are super excited to see what opportunities 2022 has to offer!

#precise #YOUNiQ #YOUarethekey pic.twitter.com/rOFGsIM5te — Precise Biometrics (@PBiometrics) February 8, 2022

Diös Fastigheter says YOUNiQ was selected to future-proof its headquarters in Östersund, remove the need for “cumbersome” keycards, and provide enhanced security and user experience. The access control system’s touchless access and remote credentials are said to be highly convenient and user friendly as well.

“We’re looking forward for additional YOUNiQ installations at Diös Fastigheter’s commercial buildings in various regions in Sweden. We’re also pleased to have been selected as one of the preferred suppliers of high-security access control system to be offered for the tenants to meet their requirement for enhanced security,” comments Alex Cately, business development manager at Precise Biometrics.

Sodexo says it adopted YOUNiQ to “create a safer and healthier workspace, without sacrificing security” and replace an “outdated access control system” in its head office.

Article Topics

access control | appointments | biometrics | digital identity | face biometrics | facial recognition | Precise Biometrics | stocks