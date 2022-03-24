Precise Biometrics partners on ‘smart-energy’ access control pilot

Precise Biometrics has entered a new partnership with Compare-IT, which focuses on the combination of biometric access technologies and smart energy solutions.

As part of a new pilot project, the companies will integrate Precise Biometrics’ YOUNiQ system within Compare-IT’s software platform.

The pilot is currently planned to launch over the coming months and will see Compare-IT’s software platform adjust the building access system’s heating and energy functions depending on how areas are being utilized.

“With the power of both companies’ technologies, we have a great opportunity to help real estate companies save energy in a sustainable way and reduce costs,” comments Compare-IT CEO Henrik Jarl. “As a Proptech company, this is important to us as it cements our belief in growth and sustainability.”

The point was echoed by Fredrik Sjöholm, Interim CEO of Precise Biometrics: “At Precise, our focus lies in innovation, development, and the creation of sustainable digital solutions for a range of industries such as facility access.”

“We do this both by developing our own solutions and by collaborating with partners to expand our offering and provide additional added value for our customers.”

Sjöholm will remain Precise Biometrics’ Interim CEO until June, when Patrick Höijer will officially take over, following Stefan K. Persson stepping down in September 2021.

More recently, the company reported substantial increases in revenue for 2021 and announced a new partnership with Granitor Electro.

