Clearview AI plans to offer face biometrics services to banks, other private businesses

Clearview AI is planning to offer its facial recognition technology to banks and other private businesses, its CEO tells The Associated Press.

More specifically, the face biometrics firm’s CEO Hoan Ton-That clarified the company was not for sale, following a recent federal court filing suggesting Clearview AI was “considering selling the app platform to other entities.”

Ton-That told AP the court “incorrectly relayed what the company was trying to tell the judge” about Clearview AI starting to work with entities outside of law enforcement.

Instead, the executive clarified that Clearview AI is planning a new business venture targeting banks and other private businesses that will “compete with the likes of Amazon and Microsoft in verifying people’s identity using facial recognition.”

According to Ton-That, the new “consent-based” solution will reportedly not rely on the company’s 20-billion image database, which will remain reserved for law enforcement use.

The global market for biometric identity verification is expected to leap dramatically for the duration of the 2020s.

The news comes amidst an eventful March for Clearview AI, which saw the company fined €20 million by the Italian privacy guarantor, and making its face biometrics service available to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to deliver news of the Russian war dead to families.

Also in the same month, the company welcomed John Bagocius to facilitate sales of the company’s facial recognition app to federal agencies.

