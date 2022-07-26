Jumio sales hot streak for biometrics, KYX services continues with another record quarter

Jumio has reported the highest quarterly sales ever for its digital identity proofing, KYC and AML technologies in the second quarter of 2022.

The company says adoption of its selfie biometrics and other technologies was highest in the financial services and healthcare sectors, but growth was fueled by a need for trust from onboarding to ongoing monitoring for enterprises across industries.

Survey results released by Jumio in May indicate that 80 percent of consumers like to see identity verification measures in place when they sign up with an online brand. The same survey indicates that among the most important industries for digital identity verification, the most common responses are financial services, at three in four, and healthcare, at 57 percent.

Highlights for Jumio over the past quarter include the opening of its San Diego Innovation Lab and appointments of Stuart Wells as CTO and Susan Walker of CFO. Jumio’s KYX Platform also recently took gold for access compliance and risk management innovation at the 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.

“As customer choice and satisfaction increasingly relies on an organization’s ability to protect the customer’s identity and data, leading enterprises are increasingly entrusting Jumio with the protection of their digital ecosystems,” says Jumio CEO Robert Prigge. “Our relentless focus on innovation enables our customers and partners to deliver an intuitive and cutting-edge online experience to their end users.”

Jumio also reported a 140 percent gain in sales in Q1 2022 and Q4 2021 over the same quarters the prior year. A year ago, the company reported a 150 percent gain in sales over the Q2 in 2020, in what has become a regular pattern.

Article Topics

AML | biometrics | financial results | identity verification | Jumio | KYC | onboarding | selfie biometrics