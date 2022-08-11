Mobile driving licenses live in Utah, Arizona for credit union transactions

Mobile driving licenses are being accepted for all bank transaction at America First Credit Union offices in Utah and Arizona.

The credit union, Utah’s driving license department and document-security vendor GET Group North America collaborated on the upgrade, available now in all 121 Utah and Arizona branches of the financial company.

Utah was the first U.S. state to launch an mDL program, according to Credit Union Times, a trade publication published by consulting firm ALM Global. The Utah-based credit union has $17 billion in assets and 1.2 million members.

Mobile digital ID vendor Scytáles partnered with GET on the pilot.

This is a follow-on to a 2019 Utah law calling on the state’s Public Safety Department to conduct an mDL pilot project using software and document readers compliant with the ISO 18013-5 standard, according to a statement issued by the department.

GET says the service will identify those presenting an mDL using a scan or through a screen tap with the GET Mobile Verify app, which was launched earlier this year. In neither case does the person have to surrender their phone. The information is checked against state databases. The consumer chooses how much information is available for review and, so long as that data includes what the business requires, transactions are approved.

There is a catch for younger consumers. According to GET Group, a physical license is needed to enroll in the mDL program.

The list of U.S. states and nations globally expected to launch mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) is growing rapidly.

Apple continues to raise its profile in digital IDs, particularly driving licenses in the United States. And Samsung, meanwhile, has released its Wallet, merging its Pay with Pass apps to combine biometric payments, digital IDs and keys into one platform secured with fingerprint biometrics.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | GET Group | identity verification | mDL | mobile app | secure transactions