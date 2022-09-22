FB pixel

Tag gets Mastercard OK, deploys Zwipe’s biometric pay platform

| Alessandro Mascellino
Payment card maker Tag Systems has Mastercard’s approval to deploy biometric products using Zwipe’s Pay platform.

The partnership of Tag and Zwipe, established in 2019, will now allow issuers and consumers to access biometric payment cards that operate across Mastercard’s global network.

Zwipe CEO Robert Puskaric, says, “This will be a key step in ramping up launches and volumes across Mastercard’s global payment card network.”

In fact, Puskaric says, “The door is now wide open for banks to deploy biometric payment cards.”

According to an announcement by Tag, the move will also address consumers’ demand for increased security and convenience, in this case, through biometric authentication.

The real trick might be getting consumers to see biometrics as an attractive option to address their concerns. Mastercard this month published research suggesting privacy worries are holding up biometrics adoption.

Tag parent Austriacard acquired card manufacturer Nitecrest in late-2021 to pursue a leading global position in the role out of biometric payment cards and other next-generation solutions.

The Pay platform passed several Mastercard tests and achieved a critical certification from the financial services firm in August.

Earlier this month, Zwipe hired Jens Hansen as its head of customer success.

