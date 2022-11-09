Incode partners with Hoteza to bring biometrics to self check-in platform

Verification and authentication platform Incode has announced a strategic partnership with smart hotel communication systems provider Hoteza.

The collaboration will integrate Incode’s biometric solution FaceMatch and optical character recognition (OCR) technologies within Hoteza’s self-check-in platform for hotels. Incode signed up Jumeirah Group, which operates dozens of hotels, earlier this year.

FaceMatch features ID capture, liveness detection, face biometrics, passport validation and credit card enrollment capabilities.

Following the partnership’s beginning, guests can start their check-in process before arriving at their hotel destination. More than 500 hotels worldwide, including Kempinski, Hilton and Radisson, will support the technology.

“We were looking for the best and the most secure partner to work with on our Self-Check-In solution, and we are thrilled to partner with Incode,” comments Nikolay Beloshitsky, Hoteza CEO. “We are glad to have found an efficient and dedicated partner in the hospitality industry with a growth mindset to match our own.”

Beyond Incode’s face biometric and OCR technologies, the Hoteza platform includes several solutions, including internet protocol television (IPTV), mobile and in-room tablet apps, digital signage and high-speed internet access.

“We are always looking for ways to elevate customer experiences through our technology,” says Ricardo Amper, CEO of Incode. “We are excited for guests using Hoteza to experience quick and secure check-in and, overall, a smooth experience.”

The partnership comes weeks after Incode partnered with Sardine, an anti-fraud, compliance and instant settlement software solution provider. More recently, the company joined forces with the mobility platform Cabify.

Biometric hotel check-in solutions have also been launched recently by Innovatrics and Clear partner Virdee.

