Nevada introduces digital ID scanning for tobacco purchases

Digital ID scanning is now mandatory for tobacco purchases in Nevada, according to an announcement from IDScan.net. Law AB 360 states that, as of January 1, 2023, retail locations selling tobacco or vape products in the state will be required to digitally scan the IDs of customers, to verify age.

IDScan.net says its age verification software, offered as a complete solution running on the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK N1, provides compliant ID scans with more than 75 AI-based checks of the back of each identity document.

The law applies to liquor stores, vape shops, grocery stores, bars and casinos, and even eCommerce sales, where uploads will be required. In short, anywhere selling cigarettes, tobacco or vape products must “utilize a scanning technology, or other automated, software-based system, to verify that the person is at least 18 years of age.” That means establishments have to ask to scan a valid driver’s license, resident card, tribal card, or other ID documentation from anyone who looks under 40 years old. Anyone failing to comply faces a civil penalty of $100.

Cannabis purchases in the state already require digital ID scans, and the new regulations in AB 360 are modeled on language in existing laws governing cannabis sales.

Although Nevada has been a leader in ID scanning laws and compliance, the state does not regulate how businesses scan IDs, or what information they retain. Establishments will be faced with options, or an opportunity for upgrades to existing POS scanning solutions, to technology that can parse barcodes and provide front and back matching.

ID scanning is becoming increasingly widespread for age verification purposes related to the sale of age-restricted items. The city of Charleston, South Carolina is currently piloting the use of ID document authentication using existing mobile devices and point of sale scanners, to combat under-age drinking. Meanwhile, in the UK, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport published findings showing the use of check-out facial estimation systems had higher uptake in trials than digital ID solutions. These results mirror those in the EU, where a trial of euCONSENT’s browser-based age verification and parental consent showed face estimation as the most popular option.

