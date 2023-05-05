Amiqus certified for high confidence, single ID document UK background checks

Compliance and onboarding platform Amiqus has achieved certification for high confidence identity profiles under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

According to a blog post from the company, Amiqus can now conduct Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) criminal record checks to a high level of confidence using a single ID document.

Amiqus CEO Callum Murray has commented on the recent news, stating that including the H1a and H1b identity profiles in the company’s identity service provider (IDSP) certification showcases Amiqus’ unwavering commitment to stringent biometric verification, data governance, and digital identity proofing.

“DSIT (digital identity and security team), DBS and others at a national level are making significant strides in their approach to enabling the UK digital economy via the Digital Identity Trust Framework,” Murray explains. “Having been involved from initial consultations through Alpha and now Beta, we’re pleased to play our part.”

The certification expands the types of checks that can be performed digitally by hiring organizations, for end-to-end right-to-work (RTW) and criminal record checks of potential employees, also verifying their identity via biometrics. Amiqus was one of the first identity service providers to be certified for DBS checks last August.

The Amiqus announcement does not explicitly specify what kind of biometric verification the company will utilize to verify possible hires’ identities. However, Amiqus has a partnership with Onfido for selfie biometrics, which can be compared to an identity document photo and is therefore surely the modality the firm will use for DBS checks.

“Building trust in digital products and services is fundamental to the work Amiqus does for our partners and clients,” Murray adds.

“To make things accessible, simple and repeatable online, engaging openly with the work of governments and aligning to the standards they set means we’re in the best possible position to engage with regulated organizations and the clients they serve.”

Amiqus’ new certifications come a few months after the UK updated its digital identity guidelines for right to work, rent and criminal record checks.

