New CEO appointed by Digital Impact Alliance

The Digital Impact Alliance is getting a new CEO. The non-profit organization dedicated to digital transformation has promoted Managing Director Priya Vora to the leading position. Vora is replacing Kate Wilson, who has served as the CEO since the organization was founded in 2014.

Vora is the former director of digital development at USAID and program officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. She currently serves as a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institute. Her task at the organization, which is hosted within the UN Foundation, will be to work on data ecosystems and policies for economic and social change.

This month, the Digital Impact Alliance also partnered with ID2020, an NGO advocating for digital ID for undocumented people worldwide.

New director of product for Identos

After naming new advisors and board members with health industry expertise this year, digital identity and access technology company Identos is bringing in another executive with public sector experience.

Patricia Wiebe has previously been employed as a senior director of digital identity in the Canadian province of British Columbia, working on digital identity and government-issued ID cards, known as BC Services Card. As the new director of product management at Identos, Weibe plans to work with public-sector customers.

The Toronto-headquartered company currently has over 60 employees in offices across Canada, U.S. and Germany.

ID.me appoints chief growth officer

Just one month after digital ID provider ID.me extended its partnership with background check and identity services company Sterling for another five years, the two companies are becoming even closer: Sterling’s former Head of Identity Taylor Ligget will become the new chief growth officer at ID.me.

Nasdaq-listed Sterling has been working with ID.me to verify the identity of candidates as part of their employment background checks. This month, the two U.S.-based companies launched a virtual service for employment eligibility verification (I-9 form).

Ligget will work on ID.me’s digital ID wallet which is used by 100 million people across the U.S., according to company data. In July, ID.me also appointed new chief revenue and chief marketing officers.

BFEG chair reappointed

Professor Mark Watson-Gandy has been reappointed as the chair of the UK’s Biometrics and Forensics Ethics Group (BFEG) for a second term. Watson-Gandy originally took the role in 2019.

The group provides recommendations on handling biometric data, forensic material and large data sets used in machine learning, and is currently collecting applications to fill six positions.

