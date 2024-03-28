fidentity adds Keyless’ biometric authentication to extend identity lifecycle

UK-based Keyless and fidentity have formed a strategic partnership to combine their identity verification technologies for a more secure and seamless user experience. A press release says the collaboration will extend the Swiss online identification and digital signature specialist’s capabilities for continuous authentication across the full digital identity lifecycle. Users can now verify their identity with fidentity and authenticate with Keyless’ multi-factor biometric authentication.

“Joining forces with Keyless marks a significant milestone in our journey,” says CEO of fidentity, Thorsten Hau. “By adding biometric authentication to our existing solution, we are setting new standards in digital identity verification.” The firm, which is headquartered in Köniz, Switzerland, was founded in 2016 with a focus on KYC and customer onboarding, and saw a successful funding round in 2021.

For the user, the arrangement means a streamlined identity verification, onboarding and login experience, enabling payment authentication for PSD2 SCA, step-up action and account recovery. It also means fidentity customers get Keyless’ Zero-Knowledge Biometrics (ZKB) technology, which does not store biometric data anywhere.

“Account takeovers caused by credential-based authentication are rising year on year,” says Andrea Carmignani, CEO and co-founder of Keyless, which spun off from Sift to go independent last year. “At the same time, as consumers we prefer a light-touch approach. The fewer platforms we have to register with, the better. This partnership with fidentity aims to bridge this gap, allowing us to combine our patented ZKB technology with fidentity’s so that users can benefit from both with a single sign-up.”

Keyless claims to be the only company to be ISO/IEC 27001 certified and also hold both FIDO Biometrics and FIDO2 certifications.

