ZeroBiometrics integrates ROC face biometrics and liveness detection

A pair of prominent biometrics providers have formed a strategic partnership to offer decentralized, privacy-preserving facial recognition and liveness detection to customers across the Asia Pacific region. ZeroBiometrics has integrated advanced facial recognition and biometric liveness detection technologies from ROC.

The ZeroPlatform product suite from ZeroBiometrics now includes ROC’s algorithms to allow businesses in Asia and the Pacific Rim to use zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) in user identity verification, authentication and protection, according to the announcement.

ROC’s facial recognition has been assessed with the best combination of accuracy and efficiency in NIST testing, the company says. An algorithm submitted to NIST’s FRTE 1:N in December ranks in the top 16 in matching accuracy across 5 of 8 datasets as of the February 22 update, and in the top 35 in 2 of the remaining 3. Its presentation attack detection software aced a test for compliance to ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2 from iBeta last year.

The integration of ROC’s technology enables ZeroBiometrics’ customers to detect evenly sophisticated fraud attempts with videos, latex masks and 3D resin models.

“We’re thrilled to team up with ZeroBiometrics to deliver the next wave of privacy-first biometric solutions, combining decentralized authentication and the highest levels of encryption with some of the most advanced biometric and anti-spoofing capabilities to date,” says Susan Amick, VP of Business Development, ROC. “This partnership will help more organizations adopt facial recognition responsibly and securely, while nurturing even greater confidence in the identity verification process.”

“Our continued collaboration with ROC underscores our dedication to delivering the most advanced and privacy-centric biometric technology to our customers,” says Alfred Chan, CEO at ZeroBiometrics. “By integrating ROC’s industry-leading technology into our product stack, our customers are assured we are working with reliable and accredited technology allowing us to further innovate a ZKP framework around biometrics to remove large-scale attacks.”

The two companies are connected through an integration of ROC’s facial recognition algorithms with the biometric hashing technology of ZeroBiometrics’ parent Infinity Optics in late-2020.

ZeroBiometrics has recently added customers in mobile security and Web3 insurance to its portfolio.

