Clear: quarterlies, annuals, SEC actions

May 10, 2024 – Clear’s revenues from its reusable digital ID and airport biometrics increased by more than 35 percent year-over-year to $179 million for the first quarter of the fiscal 2024 year. Total booking were up more than 20 percent to $180.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter reached $40.9 million. Net income was $32.1 million and earnings per common and diluted basic share was $0.20.

CEO Caryn Seidman Becker says Clear executed on its three priorities of improving the membership experience, scaling its TSA PreCheck operations and its Clear Verified identity verification platform during the quarter.

Article Topics

biometrics | CLEAR | digital identity | financial results | stocks