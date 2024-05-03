Trinidad and Tobago publishes bid for face biometrics software

Trinidad and Tobago has published a new bid for procuring face biometric software through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The Caribbean nation is seeking a face biometrics SDK including presentation attack detection (PAD) and deduplication capabilities, support for ICAO’s facial image quality standard for ID documents, and auxiliary services, the notice says. The deadline for submitting the bid is May 20th, 2024 with a pre-bid teleconference scheduled for May 9th.

Although the bid listing does not specify the use case for the software, UNDP has been working with the country on digital transformation, including a national digital identity system. In late 2023, the country published another bid seeking digital ID software.

According to the plan, its 1.5 million people will receive unique digital identifiers, enabling them to digitally sign documents and expanding access to financial, education, health and private-sector services.

At the beginning of May, Trinidad and Tobago, UNDP and other organizations held a conference titled Digital Pathways for SIDS 2.0, inviting over twenty countries from Caribbean Small Island Development States (SIDS) to discuss digital infrastructure.

Last year, the country also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with India committing to cooperation on digital public infrastructure.

Article Topics

biometrics | Caribbean | deduplication | face biometrics | presentation attack detection | tender | Trinidad | UNDP