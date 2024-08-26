Credence ID integrates AAMVA DTS to offer enhanced mDL verification

Credence ID has integrated the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) Digital Trust Service (DTS) into its Verify with Credence mDL platform, which a LinkedIn post says will enable automatic trust certificate updates in real time, enhanced mobile ID verification and reliable authentication for mobile drivers license (mDL) issuing states using Credence ID mDL verifiers.

The mobile biometrics and credential reading technology provider has also expanded its mDL ID verification program to include support for credentials from Virginia, Ohio and New York, following on the heels of its mDL activation in California.

Utah and Maryland were the first two states to sign on to the AAMVA DTS, which operates a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) for relying parties to use in authenticating the identity of mDL holders, and allows organizations to choose jurisdictions that align with their specific verification needs.

In April, AAMVA President and CEO Ian Grossman said that, “using the DTS, relying parties need only go to one source to obtain the keys to validate the authenticity of an mDL, as opposed to having to work with 69 separate North American jurisdictions.”

A separate post from Credence ID celebrating the California integration says relying parties will soon be able to authenticate the state’s mDLs in Apple Wallet on iPhone using Crecence’s Tap2ID mobile application. Per the post, “on Day 1 of launch, relying parties will be able to securely accept and authenticate CA-DMV mDL using Tap2iD Verifier and Tap2iD Mobile App!”

Credence ID and IDScan.net jointly developed the Tap2ID Verifier mobile ID reader, which integrates with the VeriScan age and identity verification software for Windows. Tap2iDTM currently accepts mDLs issued by more than 14 states. In a recent announcement, IDScan.net President James Burke says the firm “believes strongly that mobile driver’s license adoption is poised to accelerate.”

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced mDL compatibility with Google Wallet last week.

Partnership with ZKTeco

Credence ID’s collaboration with IDScan.net follows the June announcement of a partnership with ZKTeco, integrating the former’s mobile driver’s license verification into the latter’s visitor management and access control systems. A release says the collaboration aims to “fortify security measures and streamline user authentication processes across various sectors,” noting specific use cases for corporate offices, government buildings and educational campuses.

Benefits include amplified protection against identity fraud, cryptographic mDL verifications that expedite entry to reduce wait times and optimize visitor flow, cost efficiency, and the disclosure of minimal necessary data for users.

“As more and more states launch their mDL initiatives, it is critical for relying parties to be able to easily accept this more modern, secure and privacy-preserving method of ID presentation,” says Bruce Hanson, CEO of Credence ID. “The public is quickly embracing the practice of downloading their state-issued IDs onto their smart devices and now they want to use their phone instead of their physical ID card everywhere they want to identify themselves.”

Credence also recently won one of six contracts awarded through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate’s Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) to develop digital wallet frameworks that “protect the privacy of individuals using digital versions of credentials issued for immigration and travel.” Each firm is eligible for up to $1.7 million in funding across four phases of SVIP.

